Multi-hyphenate Jaden Smith voices a pink-haired demon slayer named Kaz Kaan in new Netflix series Neo Yokio. Watch the anime's trailer below before it arrives on the streaming service on Sept. 22.

Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig created the animated series, which is set in "the greatest city in the world" that becomes plagued by evil spirits. Along the way to saving the day and defending his family name, Kaz joins characters voiced by a who's who of TV and movie stars such as Susan Sarandon, Jude Law, Jason Schwartzman, Desus & Mero, Steve Buscemi and Jaden's sister Willow Smith to name a few.