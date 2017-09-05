It's no secret James Wan and Leigh Whannell's Insidious trilogy is one of this generation's most successful (and scariest) horror franchises. To nobody's surprise, the series is set to return in a few months with another terrifying installment, Insidious: The Last Key.
Hitting theaters Jan. 5, The Last Key stars series regular Lin Shaye, returning as Dr. Elise Rainier, taking on a haunting more personal than anything she's experienced yet. Original trilogy writer and co-creator Leigh Whannell wrote this new sequel, with Insidious OG's Jason Blum, Oren Peli and James Wan all co-producing. Our bodies are READY.
Between news of the Saw series being revived with the upcoming Jigsaw this Halloween, the positive reviews for the reboot of Stephen King's It, and the recent success of Annabelle: Creation, part of Wan's The Conjuring universe, it's fair to say we're experiencing a new golden age of horror. We expect Insidious: The Last Key to be nothing short of nightmare-inducing.
Watch the trailer above now (if you dare) and then watch TV stars from Gotham, Atlanta, and more reveal some of their creepiest and weirdest fears below:
