It's no secret James Wan and Leigh Whannell's Insidious trilogy is one of this generation's most successful (and scariest) horror franchises. To nobody's surprise, the series is set to return in a few months with another terrifying installment, Insidious: The Last Key.

Hitting theaters Jan. 5, The Last Key stars series regular Lin Shaye, returning as Dr. Elise Rainier, taking on a haunting more personal than anything she's experienced yet. Original trilogy writer and co-creator Leigh Whannell wrote this new sequel, with Insidious OG's Jason Blum, Oren Peli and James Wan all co-producing. Our bodies are READY.