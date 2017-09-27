Are you ready for a new Terminator? Paramount Pictures announced the sixth installment in the classic sci-fi/action franchise now has a summer 2019 release date.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back on board as the titular android while Linda Hamilton will be returning as Sarah Connor. The movie (which will be produced Skydance and series creator James Cameron) also serves as a reunion for Schwarzenegger, Hamilton and Cameron as it marks the first time they'll be working together since 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day. It follows 2015's Terminator Genisys, which starred Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke, Emilia Clarke, Jai Courtney and J. K. Simmons.