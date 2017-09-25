Pharrell, Stevie Wonder and Cardi B were among many artists who took a knee as part of the NFL protests or supported the movement over the weekend. The protest of not standing for the National Anthem, which was started by former San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick, is a a way to further push this country's ongoing issues of racial inequality and injustice towards minorities to the forefront.
These are topics that shouldn't be ignored no matter how much the current president tries to shadow them and call NFL players "sons of bitches," and these artists are using their platform to take a rightful stance. Stevie Wonder was one of the first singers to do so during his performance at Saturday's Global Citizen Festival. "I have seen hate marching down the streets disguised as a cry for equality. If can see it, dammit, I know you can see it," he said in reference to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. "I take a knee for America and two knees in prayer for our world. Amen."
During his performance at A Concert for Charlottesville on Sunday night, Pharrell made a political move. "Can't nobody tell me what to do," he said while dropping to both knees onstage. "If I want to get on my knees right now for the people of the my city, for the people of my state, that's what that flag is for." John Legend also spoke out, writing an article for Slate on why the NFL protests are patriotic. "Protest is patriotic. Protest has played a critically important role in elevating the voices of the most vulnerable in our nation," he explained. "Protest in America has been essential to ending war, to demanding equal rights, to ending unfair practices that keep citizens marginalized. If we quell protest in the name of patriotism, we are not patriots. We are tyrants."
Scroll down to see other singers and rappers, from J. Cole to Bette Midler, who took a stand.
Pharrell takes a knee pic.twitter.com/ev9qcEfFhl— pharrell's junebug (@angelAmyV) September 25, 2017
#TakeAKnee: Stevie Wonder takes a knee on stage "for America" at #GCFest https://t.co/SejfoHodvV pic.twitter.com/XCDhpw6nT3— NBC BLK (@NBCBLK) September 24, 2017
All I want to know is... when are they going to hire Colin Kaepernick ?😒😤— iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 24, 2017
God bless every player that finds courage to kneel today. But the real power comes from you deciding to not watch.— J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017
I know I shouldn't talk sports, but trump's comments re:NFL further prove he's hellbent on poisoning all aspects of American life.— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 24, 2017
Never let a son of a bitch distract you from doing what's right. #knee deep pic.twitter.com/feL3EcKEaT— Ice Cube (@icecube) September 24, 2017
Colin Kaepernick, began kneeling during the playing of the national anthem, to highlight, he has said, police brutality & racial injustice.— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 25, 2017
