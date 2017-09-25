Pharrell, Stevie Wonder and Cardi B were among many artists who took a knee as part of the NFL protests or supported the movement over the weekend. The protest of not standing for the National Anthem, which was started by former San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick, is a a way to further push this country's ongoing issues of racial inequality and injustice towards minorities to the forefront.

These are topics that shouldn't be ignored no matter how much the current president tries to shadow them and call NFL players "sons of bitches," and these artists are using their platform to take a rightful stance. Stevie Wonder was one of the first singers to do so during his performance at Saturday's Global Citizen Festival. "I have seen hate marching down the streets disguised as a cry for equality. If can see it, dammit, I know you can see it," he said in reference to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. "I take a knee for America and two knees in prayer for our world. Amen."