Pink goes down a path of love-fueled destruction in her new song "Beautiful Trauma." "After it b/c life is f*cking traumatic. But it's also incredibly beautiful, too. There's a lot of beauty still and beautiful souls. Enjoy," the singer tweeted while explaining the title of both the song and album.

"Beautiful Trauma" was co-written by Jack Antonoff, who recently worked with Lorde and Taylor Swift this year. Its momentous and joyful melody is offset by the downward spiral reflected in the bittersweet lyrics that may be influenced by Pink's relationship with husband Carey Hart. "The pill I keep taking / The nightmare I'm waking / There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you / My perfect rock bottom / My beautiful trauma / My love, my love, my drug, oh," she sings on the chorus.