Pink goes down a path of love-fueled destruction in her new song "Beautiful Trauma." "After it b/c life is f*cking traumatic. But it's also incredibly beautiful, too. There's a lot of beauty still and beautiful souls. Enjoy," the singer tweeted while explaining the title of both the song and album.
"Beautiful Trauma" was co-written by Jack Antonoff, who recently worked with Lorde and Taylor Swift this year. Its momentous and joyful melody is offset by the downward spiral reflected in the bittersweet lyrics that may be influenced by Pink's relationship with husband Carey Hart. "The pill I keep taking / The nightmare I'm waking / There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you / My perfect rock bottom / My beautiful trauma / My love, my love, my drug, oh," she sings on the chorus.
The song comes after last month's lead single "What About Us," which received a political music video filled with powerful dance sequences. Pink recently received the MTV Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 Video Music Awards. "We don't change—we take the gravel in the shell and make a pearl," she said in her speech. "We help other people to change to see more kinds of beauty. Thank you for being your true selves and lighting the way for us,
After it b/c life is f*cking traumatic. But it's also incredibly beautiful, too. There's a lot of beauty still and beautiful souls. Enjoy 😊— P!nk (@Pink) September 28, 2017
Look out for Beautiful Trauma, the follow-up to 2012's GRAMMY-winning The Truth About Love album, on Oct. 13. Below, watch Kehlani explain her love for Pink, calling her "unapologetically bad-ass."
User Comments