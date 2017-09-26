Post Malone has been taking a moment out of his concerts to perform rock classics. His recent cover happens to be one of Green Day's signature songs—1994's "Basket Case."

The rapper/singer put his own spin on the pop-punk tune, substituting the intense bassline and fast-paced guitar riffs with a more subdued play on a blinged-out acoustic guitar. Even Billie Joe Armstrong enjoyed the cover, tweeting "Hey this is pretty cool." When you have the approval from the original songwriter, does anything else really matter? Post Malone's cover of "Basket Case" comes a few weeks after his rendition of Nirvana's "All Apologies" during a Boston gig.