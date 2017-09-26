Post Malone has been taking a moment out of his concerts to perform rock classics. His recent cover happens to be one of Green Day's signature songs—1994's "Basket Case."
The rapper/singer put his own spin on the pop-punk tune, substituting the intense bassline and fast-paced guitar riffs with a more subdued play on a blinged-out acoustic guitar. Even Billie Joe Armstrong enjoyed the cover, tweeting "Hey this is pretty cool." When you have the approval from the original songwriter, does anything else really matter? Post Malone's cover of "Basket Case" comes a few weeks after his rendition of Nirvana's "All Apologies" during a Boston gig.
When he's not on stage, he's celebrating the success of his "Rockstar" collaboration with 21 Savage. The single officially debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, with Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" snagging the top spot. Next up, go back to Green day's classic American Idiot era with this 2004 Fuse interview:
Post Malone Covers Green Day's Basket Case! HD (LIVE) hey this is pretty cool! https://t.co/CCIoTqQBuo— Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoe) September 25, 2017
