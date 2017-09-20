It's no secret Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" interpolates the melody of Right Said Fred's 1991 classic "I'm Too Sexy." Now, the duo has returned the favor by mashing up both songs in the above video.

Both songs are hits, decades apart. While Swift's "LWYMMD" is the current No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Right Said Fred's tune reached the top of the chart 25 years earlier in February 1992.

The duo, consisting of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass, both have writing credits on Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" because of the interpolation of "I'm Too Sexy" during her catchy chorus.

For a reminder of what Swift's "LWYMMD" sounds like, watch the song's self-deprecating music video, which broke YouTube’s 24-hour record with 43.2 million views in just one day:

And to get a blast from the past, check out Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy" right here:

