The CW is continuing their nostalgic comic book streak as the network is developing The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, a series based on the Archie comics that reimagines the origin story of the character. But don't expect this to be like the comedic '90s Sabrina, the Teenage Witch show that starred Melissa Joan Hart!

Instead, The CW plans to explore the dark side of Sabrina's coming-of-age-story that will dive into horror, the occult and witchcraft. The upcoming series will take notes from horror classics like Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, where Sabrina wrestles to reconcile her dual nature as a half-witch, half-mortal "while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family, and the daylight world humans inhabit." Once officially in production mode, The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina will serve as a companion series to Riverdale, which is also based on the Archie comics.