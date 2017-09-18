SamSmithWorldVEVO on YouTube

Like the dying bouquet of flowers on Sam Smith's cover art for "Too Good at Goodbyes," the many romantic relationships in the song's music video are wilting away to tear-jerking outcomes. 

The video features gay, lesbian and straight couples all struggling to keep their relationships afloat, including Smith holding a male lover in his arms while exuding a painful expression on his face. 

The emotional visuals in the Luke Monaghan-directed video pair powerfully with the somber lyrics: 

And every time you hurt me, the less that I cry
And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry
And every time you walk out, the less I love you
Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true

"Too Good at Goodbyes," which just became his sixth No. 1 in the United Kingdom, is the lead single from Smith's upcoming sophomore studio album, due out sometime this fall. 

A Photo History of LGBTQ Musicians

Celebrate just some of the openly gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, pansexual and everything-in-between artists who have made an unforgettable mark on music

November 19, 2015
INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in I

Miley Cyrus

Miley came out to her mother as pansexual when she was 14 and has revealed relationships that "weren't straight, heterosexual ones." The star also identifies as gender fluid.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 19: Sam Smith performs on stage at Music Midtown in Piedmont Park on September 19, 2015 in Atlanta, G

Sam Smith

In Sam Smith's 2014 Fader cover story he says, "I’m very comfortable and happy with everything. I just wanted to talk about him and have it out there. [My album] is about a guy and that’s what I wanted people to know—I want to be clear that that’s what it’s about... why is [my sexuality] a talking point? I’m singing, I’m making music, I’m performing my music—that’s what should be the talking point."

Paul R. Giunta/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 18: Singer Halsey performs on NBC's "Today" Citi Concert Series at the NBC's TODAY Show on November 1

Halsey

The singer describes herself as "tri-bi," which refers to her being bisexual, biracial and bipolar.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 09: Singer-songwriter Adam Lambert is seen onstage at 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango at StubHub Center on

Adam Lambert

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 23: Tegan Quin (L) and Sara Quin attend AMP 97.1 hosts a meet and greet with Katy Perry in celebratio

Tegan and Sara

Both twin sisters of the Canadian indie duo are openly gay. Sara told 'Metro Weekly' she was the first twin to come out: "We just never really talked about it. It didn't seem weird as a teenager to not talk about it. But as soon as I got out of high school, all of a sudden it was important for me to define that and use that language. And so I was the first one to start saying, 'I'm gay. I'm dating a woman.' Tegan didn't come out right away." more »

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 05: Actor Troye Sivan attends the 3rd Annual Capitol Congress, Capitol Music Group's day-long premiere

Troye Sivan

The YouTuber-turned-musician came to millions-strong audience on August 7, 2013, exactly three years after he came out to his family and friends.

Rich Polk/WireImage

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 4: Frank Ocean performs during the 2013 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Music Festival at Fair Grounds Race

Frank Ocean

Just before the release of his debut studio album, Channel Orange, Odd Future member Ocean revealed his first love was a man in an emotional blog post. Whether he's gay, bisexual or just open minded has not been confirmed.

Tyler Kaufman/FilmMagic

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 29: Singer Sia performs onstage at the Humane Society of The United States 60th Anniversary Gala at

Sia

"I don't care what gender you are, it's about people," the "Chandelier" singer, who once dated Le Tigre's JD Samson, said. "I've always been...well, flexible is the word I would use."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Humane Society

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Olly Alexander performs at the Years and Years album launch party at One Mayfair on July 8, 2015 i

Olly Alexander

The Years and Years frontman spoke about his positions as an LGBT trailblazer, saying "I get asked, 'How do you feel being a spokesperson for gay issues?', and what I've come to think is I can't speak for all gay people, because there are so many different issues, and experiences, and different shapes and sizes. But I can speak for myself, and that is what I'm doing...I want to be able to speak about something I care about."

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

NAPA, CA - MAY 30: Michael Angelakos of Passion Pit performs during the 2015 Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa V

Michael Angelakos

The Passion Pit leader came out on author Bret Easton Ellis' B.E.E. podcast in November 2015. The 28-year-old had never publicly addressed his sexuality prior to the podcast appearance, but said "I'm gay and that's it. It just has to happen. This was exactly the type of situation where I don't feel like I'm being threatened."

C Flanigan/Getty Images

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode 4592 -- Pictured: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Mary Lambert

The "Same Love" singer was raised Pentecostal, but her family was expelled form the church when Lambert came out to her mother at age six. Lambert has since learned to reconcile her religious beliefs and her sexuality, and often talks about these topics in her music and poetry.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: Singer Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees visits the SiriusXM Studios on March 13, 2014 in New York City. (P

Tyler Glenn

The Neon Trees frontman revealed his sexuality in a March 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, saying "I am a happy and healthy Mormon gay pop star. I don't know what it all means, but I'm ok with it."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 18: Le1f attends House of Vans at VICE Island during North By Northeast (NXNE) 2014 on June 18, 2014 in To

Le1f

The openly gay MC grew up in New York City, studied ballet and modern day and earned a degree in dance from Wesleyan University before returning to NY to become a rapper.

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Lyndsey Gunnulfsen of Pvris performs on stage during the Slam Dunk Festival 2015 at Millennium Squar

Lyndsey Gunnulfsen

The Pvris singer talked to BBC's Newsbeat about why she's proud and upfront about her sexuality. "I never had someone to look up to and be like, 'Oh that person is OK and they're gay.' If I can be that for someone then it's why I'm open about it."

Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images

VENTURA, CA - JUNE 21: Singer Buddy Nielsen of Senses Fail performs onstage at Seaside Park on June 21, 2015 in Ventura, Cali

Buddy Nielsen

After coming out publicly as queer, the Senses Fail founder told Fuse that "everyone has been very accepting and encouraging."

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 08: Rapper Big Freedia performs on stage during Day 1 of Fun Fun Fun Fest at Auditorium Shores on Novem

Big Freedia

Big Freedia may be a world-famous Bounce artist and performer (and star of Fuse's highest-rated series ever), but at the end of the day he's still the same Queen Diva that started out on small stages in his hometown of New Orleans. Openly gay and defying gender roles and stereotypes daily, on AND off stage, Freedia is living proof that hard work and remaining true to yourself always pay off in the end.

UNSPECIFIED - JULY 01: Photo of KD Lang (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

k.d. lang

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

READING, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 25: Angel Haze performs on stage on Day 3 of Reading Festival 2013 at Richfield Avenue on Au

Angel Haze

Joseph Okpako/Redferns via Getty Images

UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 01: Photo of Marc ALMOND and SOFT CELL; Marc Almond, (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

Marc Almond of Soft Cell

Fin Costello/Getty Images

TENERIFE, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 22: Singer Ricky Martin performs on stage during "Cadena Dial" awards 2011 at Tenerife Auditorium

Ricky Martin

Carlos R. Alvarez

ROSKILDE, DENMARK - JULY 06: Singer Beth Ditto of The Gossip performs on stage during day 2 of the Roskilde Festival 2012 on

Beth Ditto of Gossip

Felix Kunze/Getty Images

237951 43: Talk show host Ru Paul stands at the "Kids for Kids" benefit carnival October 1, 1995 in New York City. The carniv

RuPaul

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: Photo of Andy BELL (ERASURE) and ERASURE; Andy Bell (Erasure) (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)

Andy Bell of Erasure

Mick Hutson/Getty Images

UNITED STATES - CIRCA 2000: Fred Schneider of the B-52's in concert at Radio City Music Hall during the band's Cosmic tour.

Fred Schneider of the B-52's

New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images

Melissa Etheridge (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Melissa Etheridge

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 05: Photo of Klaus NOMI; Klaus Nomi in London 5 March 1982 (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

Klaus Nomi

David Corio

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: DJ Junior Vasquez plays at the Move Against AIDS Party at Jacob Javitz Convention Center on December

DJ Junior Vasquez

Thos Robinson

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 26: Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs at Hammersmith Apollo on May 26, 2012 in London, Englan

Rob Halford of Judas Priest

Chiaki Nozu/Getty Images

LONDON - JANUARY 01: Boy George from Culture Club posed in London in 1984. (Photo by Mike Prior/Redferns)

Boy George of Culture Club

Mike Prior/Getty Images

MERRILLVILLE, IN - OCTOBER 15: Musician Chuck Panozzo of Styx performs at the Star Plaza Theater on October 15, 2010 in Merr

Chuck Panozzo of Styx

Paul Warner

Portrait of Sylvester James (1947 - 1988), American disco singer better known as Sylvester, late twentieth century. (Photo by

Sylvester

Anthony Barboza

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1970: Photo of Freddie Mercury Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Freddie Mercury of Queen

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1970: Photo of Village People Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Members of Village People

Michael Ochs Archives

BAROSSA VALLEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 24: Musician Elton John perform on stage at his first Australian concert as part of his

Elton John

Simon Cross

Casey Spooner of Fischerspooner (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage for Full Picture - Los Angeles )

Casey Spooner of Fischerspooner

John Sciulli

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: Kele Okereke of Bloc Party performs on stage at KOKO on June 21, 2012 in London, United Kingdom.

Kele Okereke of Bloc Party

Andy Sheppard

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! performs at FYF Fest 2012 day 2 at Los Angeles State Historic

Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 04: Owen Pallett performs on stage at Bikini on May 4, 2011 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Jordi Vidal

Owen Pallett

Jordi Vidal

NEW YORK - MARCH 03: Rufus Wainwright attends the 2009 Rock-it Science Festival at the Highline Ballroom on March 3, 2009 in

Rufus Wainwright

Dimitrios Kambouris

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 2000: Photo of WENDY AND LISA and Wendy MELVOIN and PRINCE and Lisa COLEMAN; Lisa Coleman and Wendy Melv

Wendy & Lisa

Ebet Roberts

Lance Bass arrives to the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" during the 2010 Los Angeles Film Festival at Nokia Theatre

Lance Bass of *NSYNC

Jordan Strauss

MINEHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 11: Stephin Merritt of The Magnetic Fields performs on stage during ATP curated by Jeff Mang

Stephin Merritt of the Magnetic Fields

Gary Wolstenholme

Greg Norton, Grant Hart and Bob Mould of Husker Du on 10/10/87 in Chicago, Il. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)

Grant Hart and Bob Mould of Hüsker Dü

Paul Natkin

UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 13: WEMBLEY STADIUM Photo of George MICHAEL and LIVE AID and WHAM, George Michael performing on stage

George Michael

Peter Still

UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 01: Photo of PET SHOP BOYS and SMASH HITS MAGAZINE and Neil TENNANT; Writer, Smash Hits Magazine (Ph

Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys

Virginia Turbett

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - AUGUST 14: Antony Hegarty of Antony and the Johnsons performs during the second day of the Way Out West

Antony Hegarty

The lead singer of Antony and the Johnsons described being transgender to 'Out' earlier this year. "I’m an artist, I’m an animist. I’m transgendered. I’m very non-Christian.... Queer expression is where I found all my fulfillment since childhood. Trans men give us so much. We have to dream for the future of men, because men need so much help. Trans people offer a new interpretation of how to perform as male with the knowledge of experience of the feminine in the back pocket." more »

JONES BEACH, NEW YORK - JULY 1993: American rock band 4 Non Blondes lead vocalist Linda Perry poses for a July 1993 portrait

Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes

Bob Berg

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: ABBEY RD STUDIOS Photo of Aaron COPLAND, Conducting the LSO playing Copland's 'Appalachian Spr

Aaron Copland

Jeremy Fletcher

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 3: Amy Ray (L) and Emily Saliers of The Indigo Girls perform as part of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

Indigo Girls

Tim Mosenfelder

NEW YORK - JULY 2: Clay Aiken performs on stage during the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series in Bryant Park July 2,

Clay Aiken

Scott Gries

