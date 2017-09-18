Like the dying bouquet of flowers on Sam Smith's cover art for "Too Good at Goodbyes," the many romantic relationships in the song's music video are wilting away to tear-jerking outcomes.
The video features gay, lesbian and straight couples all struggling to keep their relationships afloat, including Smith holding a male lover in his arms while exuding a painful expression on his face.
The emotional visuals in the Luke Monaghan-directed video pair powerfully with the somber lyrics:
And every time you hurt me, the less that I cry
And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry
And every time you walk out, the less I love you
Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true
"Too Good at Goodbyes," which just became his sixth No. 1 in the United Kingdom, is the lead single from Smith's upcoming sophomore studio album, due out sometime this fall.
A Photo History of LGBTQ Musicians
Celebrate just some of the openly gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, pansexual and everything-in-between artists who have made an unforgettable mark on music
Miley Cyrus
Miley came out to her mother as pansexual when she was 14 and has revealed relationships that "weren't straight, heterosexual ones." The star also identifies as gender fluid.more »
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Sam Smith
In Sam Smith's 2014 Fader cover story he says, "I’m very comfortable and happy with everything. I just wanted to talk about him and have it out there. [My album] is about a guy and that’s what I wanted people to know—I want to be clear that that’s what it’s about... why is [my sexuality] a talking point? I’m singing, I’m making music, I’m performing my music—that’s what should be the talking point."more »
Paul R. Giunta/WireImage
Halsey
The singer describes herself as "tri-bi," which refers to her being bisexual, biracial and bipolar.more »
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Adam Lambert
Chelsea Lauren/WireImage
Tegan and Sara
Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Troye Sivan
The YouTuber-turned-musician came to millions-strong audience on August 7, 2013, exactly three years after he came out to his family and friends.more »
Rich Polk/WireImage
Frank Ocean
Just before the release of his debut studio album, Channel Orange, Odd Future member Ocean revealed his first love was a man in an emotional blog post. Whether he's gay, bisexual or just open minded has not been confirmed.more »
Tyler Kaufman/FilmMagic
Sia
"I don't care what gender you are, it's about people," the "Chandelier" singer, who once dated Le Tigre's JD Samson, said. "I've always been...well, flexible is the word I would use."more »
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Humane Society
Olly Alexander
The Years and Years frontman spoke about his positions as an LGBT trailblazer, saying "I get asked, 'How do you feel being a spokesperson for gay issues?', and what I've come to think is I can't speak for all gay people, because there are so many different issues, and experiences, and different shapes and sizes. But I can speak for myself, and that is what I'm doing...I want to be able to speak about something I care about."more »
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Michael Angelakos
The Passion Pit leader came out on author Bret Easton Ellis' B.E.E. podcast in November 2015. The 28-year-old had never publicly addressed his sexuality prior to the podcast appearance, but said "I'm gay and that's it. It just has to happen. This was exactly the type of situation where I don't feel like I'm being threatened."more »
C Flanigan/Getty Images
Mary Lambert
The "Same Love" singer was raised Pentecostal, but her family was expelled form the church when Lambert came out to her mother at age six. Lambert has since learned to reconcile her religious beliefs and her sexuality, and often talks about these topics in her music and poetry.more »
Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Getty Images
Tyler Glenn
The Neon Trees frontman revealed his sexuality in a March 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, saying "I am a happy and healthy Mormon gay pop star. I don't know what it all means, but I'm ok with it."more »
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Le1f
The openly gay MC grew up in New York City, studied ballet and modern day and earned a degree in dance from Wesleyan University before returning to NY to become a rapper.more »
Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic
Lyndsey Gunnulfsen
The Pvris singer talked to BBC's Newsbeat about why she's proud and upfront about her sexuality. "I never had someone to look up to and be like, 'Oh that person is OK and they're gay.' If I can be that for someone then it's why I'm open about it."more »
Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images
Buddy Nielsen
After coming out publicly as queer, the Senses Fail founder told Fuse that "everyone has been very accepting and encouraging."more »
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
Big Freedia
Big Freedia may be a world-famous Bounce artist and performer (and star of Fuse's highest-rated series ever), but at the end of the day he's still the same Queen Diva that started out on small stages in his hometown of New Orleans. Openly gay and defying gender roles and stereotypes daily, on AND off stage, Freedia is living proof that hard work and remaining true to yourself always pay off in the end.more »
k.d. lang
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Angel Haze
Joseph Okpako/Redferns via Getty Images
Marc Almond of Soft Cell
Fin Costello/Getty Images
Ricky Martin
Carlos R. Alvarez
Beth Ditto of Gossip
Felix Kunze/Getty Images
RuPaul
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Andy Bell of Erasure
Mick Hutson/Getty Images
Fred Schneider of the B-52's
New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images
Melissa Etheridge
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Klaus Nomi
David Corio
DJ Junior Vasquez
Thos Robinson
Rob Halford of Judas Priest
Chiaki Nozu/Getty Images
Boy George of Culture Club
Mike Prior/Getty Images
Chuck Panozzo of Styx
Paul Warner
Sylvester
Anthony Barboza
Freddie Mercury of Queen
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Members of Village People
Michael Ochs Archives
Elton John
Simon Cross
Casey Spooner of Fischerspooner
John Sciulli
Kele Okereke of Bloc Party
Andy Sheppard
Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Owen Pallett
Jordi Vidal
Rufus Wainwright
Dimitrios Kambouris
Wendy & Lisa
Ebet Roberts
Lance Bass of *NSYNC
Jordan Strauss
Stephin Merritt of the Magnetic Fields
Gary Wolstenholme
Grant Hart and Bob Mould of Hüsker Dü
Paul Natkin
George Michael
Peter Still
Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys
Virginia Turbett
Antony Hegarty
Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes
Bob Berg
Aaron Copland
Jeremy Fletcher
Indigo Girls
Tim Mosenfelder
Clay Aiken
Scott Gries
