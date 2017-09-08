Selena Gomez, who typically doesn't express her thoughts regarding political affairs, shared an Instagram statement in defense of DACA after Donald Trump's recent reversal. "My definition of dreamer is someone that thinks big and believes anything is possible," she began.
The singer continued,
"The wonderful people being threatened by the unfortunate reversal of DACA are exactly that. Please call The White House, your local member of Congress and state Senators to let your voice be heard to defend DACA! You can find out how to reach out to your representatives here."
Gomez ended her statement with a USA.gov link so her followers can find out the proper way to contact their elected officials. She is the latest celebrity to speak out against Trump's decision, with Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui posting a scathing message. "You disgust me. You and your squad of Republican elite/cowards are truly sick humans. Pardoning criminals and criminalizing the vulnerable," she wrote. Camila Cabello, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Shonda Rhimes and many other public figures also condemned Trump's DACA repeal.
Selena Gomez was recently included in TIME's Firsts Womens Leaders feature, where she was recognized for being the first person to reach 100 million followers on Instagram. She is preparing for her upcoming third album, which features songs like "Fetish" and "Bad Liar." Below, watch an old-school Fuse interview with the singer about being a role model:
User Comments