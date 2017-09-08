Selena Gomez, who typically doesn't express her thoughts regarding political affairs, shared an Instagram statement in defense of DACA after Donald Trump's recent reversal. "My definition of dreamer is someone that thinks big and believes anything is possible," she began.

The singer continued,

"The wonderful people being threatened by the unfortunate reversal of DACA are exactly that. Please call The White House, your local member of Congress and state Senators to let your voice be heard to defend DACA! You can find out how to reach out to your representatives here."