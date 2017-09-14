Selena Gomez continues to be candid about her health as she revealed that had a kidney transplant due to her ongoing struggles with Lupus. The singer explains this was partly the reason why she has kept quiet over the past few months.

She wrote in an Instagram post,

"I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery."