Selena Gomez continues to be candid about her health as she revealed that had a kidney transplant due to her ongoing struggles with Lupus. The singer explains this was partly the reason why she has kept quiet over the past few months.
She wrote in an Instagram post,
"I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery."
Gomez also went on to thank her "beautiful friend" Francia Raisa who donated her kidney for the surgery. "I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis," she said. Back in August, the singer opened up about her experience in rehab. "Last year I canceled my tour and went away for 90 days, and it was the best thing that I ever could’ve done. I had no phone, nothing, and I was scared. But it was amazing, and I learned a lot," she told InStyle. "Everything I cared about, I stopped caring about. I came out, and it felt like, 'OK, I can only go forward.' And there are still days. I go to therapy. I believe in that and talking about where you are. But I’m in a really, really healthy place."
Selena Gomez announced she was taking time off due to lupus-related anxiety and depression in the middle of her Revival World Tour last August. She is currently preparing for her upcoming third album, which features songs like "Fetish" with Gucci Mane and "Bad Liar." Below, watch an old-school Fuse interview with the singer about being a role model:
User Comments