— Broad City (@broadcity) September 21, 2017
Since Broad City's first season, athletic trainer Abbi has lied about training Shania Twain at the gym. On this week's episode, fittingly titled "Twaining Day," Abbi finally got the chance to meet and train her.
The Queen of Country Pop surely delivered during her cameo. After a workout, Shania utters, "Man, I feel like a smooth," a nod to her GRAMMY-winning '90s classic “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.” Watch above.
.@broadcity pic.twitter.com/WKtX6pn64p— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) September 20, 2017
The Comedy Central highlight reel ends with Abbi and Trey, who are fornicating in the sauna, summoning Shania in an emergency. "Yeah, his dick is definitely broken," Shania responds.
Speaking of Shania, she recently told Fuse about working with Britney Spears on the Pop Princess' 2001 ballad "Don’t Let Me Be the Last to Know.” Watch that moment below.
User Comments