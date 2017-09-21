Since Broad City's first season, athletic trainer Abbi has lied about training Shania Twain at the gym. On this week's episode, fittingly titled "Twaining Day," Abbi finally got the chance to meet and train her.

The Queen of Country Pop surely delivered during her cameo. After a workout, Shania utters, "Man, I feel like a smooth," a nod to her GRAMMY-winning '90s classic “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.” Watch above.