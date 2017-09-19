So here's some random news to kick off your Tuesday! Remember 2001's “Playas Gon’ Play" from the short-lived girl group 3LW from the early '00s? Well the songwriters of the hit are claiming that—get this—Taylor Swift copied the lyrics.
According to TMZ, Sean Hall and Nathan Butler state in a lawsuit that 20 percent of Swift's 2014's "Shake It Off" single is theirs. The pop star sings “Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play / And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate" on the chorus, which they feel is a little too similar to 3LW saying “Playas, they gonna play and haters, they gonna hate." You have to admit, the lyrics do mirror each other.
But a representative for Swift thinks otherwise. "This is a ridiculous claim and nothing more than a money grab. The law is simple and clear. They do not have a case," her team relayed to TMZ. In any case, judge the similarities for yourself by listening to both songs below.
