To mark the 10th anniversary of their fifth studio album The Con, indie pop duo Tegan and Sara are treating fans with a covers album titled The Con X: Covers, which comes out Oct. 20
The covers album features 14 different artists, who identify as LGBTQ or are allies of the community, each interpreting a song from the 2007 album (see the track list below). In addition to the covers album, the twin sisters will embark on a 22-show tour to play stripped-down versions of songs from The Con.
THE CON X: COVERS - featuring 14 f***ing amazing artists AND 3 f***ing amazing BONUS artists!! https://t.co/QKjYooUyfe pic.twitter.com/oCX88S2PAU— Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) September 13, 2017
The Con X: Covers track listing:
1. Ruth B. - "I Was Married"
2. MUNA - "Relief Next to Me"
3. Shura - "The Con"
4. Mykki Blanco - "Knife Going In"
5. PVRIS - "Are You Ten Years Ago"
6. Ryan Adams - "Back in Your Head"
7. City and Colour - "Hop a Plane"
8. Kelly Lee Owens - "Soil, Soil"
9. Bleachers - "Burn Your Life Down"
10. Hayley Williams of Paramore - "Nineteen"
11. Sara Bareilles - "Floorplan"
12. Shamir - "Like O, Like H"
13. Trashique (GRIMES X HANA) - "Dark Come Soon"
14. CHVRCHES - "Call it Off"
Digital bonus tracks:
15. Cyndi Lauper - "Back in Your Head"
16. Bleached - "One Second"
17. Vivek Shraya - "I Take All the Blame"
18. Tegan and Sara - "Miami Still"
Some proceeds from the album and tour will benefit the Tegan and Sara Foundation, "which raises money for self-identified women and girls in the LGBTQ community," Tegan said in a statement. "With that intention set, we asked 14 artists who were either outspoken allies of the LGTBQ community or LGBTQ themselves to each cover a song from The Con, in any fashion they saw fit. All the artists agreed to donate their time and energy to the project and their labels all agreed to waive their fees as well. We are beyond grateful for the contributions of each artist, and we hope fans of The Con will be moved by their interpretations."
Watch Tegan and Sara tell Fuse about the covers album while playing a "stressful" game of Emoji Tower at Lollapalooza in August:
