To mark the 10th anniversary of their fifth studio album The Con, indie pop duo Tegan and Sara are treating fans with a covers album titled The Con X: Covers, which comes out Oct. 20 The covers album features 14 different artists, who identify as LGBTQ or are allies of the community, each interpreting a song from the 2007 album (see the track list below). In addition to the covers album, the twin sisters will embark on a 22-show tour to play stripped-down versions of songs from The Con.

THE CON X: COVERS - featuring 14 f***ing amazing artists AND 3 f***ing amazing BONUS artists!! https://t.co/QKjYooUyfe pic.twitter.com/oCX88S2PAU — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) September 13, 2017

The Con X: Covers track listing:

1. Ruth B. - "I Was Married"

2. MUNA - "Relief Next to Me"

3. Shura - "The Con"

4. Mykki Blanco - "Knife Going In"

5. PVRIS - "Are You Ten Years Ago"

6. Ryan Adams - "Back in Your Head"

7. City and Colour - "Hop a Plane"

8. Kelly Lee Owens - "Soil, Soil"

9. Bleachers - "Burn Your Life Down"

10. Hayley Williams of Paramore - "Nineteen"

11. Sara Bareilles - "Floorplan"

12. Shamir - "Like O, Like H"

13. Trashique (GRIMES X HANA) - "Dark Come Soon"

14. CHVRCHES - "Call it Off" Digital bonus tracks:

15. Cyndi Lauper - "Back in Your Head"

16. Bleached - "One Second"

17. Vivek Shraya - "I Take All the Blame"

18. Tegan and Sara - "Miami Still"