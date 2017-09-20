"I'm going to kill 'em all," Castle, played by Jon Bernthal, says amid scenes of him being tortured.

The latest trailer for Netflix and Marvel 's The Punisher doesn't hold anything back, giving viewers a too-close-for-comfort view of the murder of Frank Castle's wife, Maria. The gasp-inducing scene sets the tone for the intense trailer in which Castle seeks all-out revenge for his wife and children's deaths.

During the season, Netflix says, Castle will uncover a "a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld." Bernthal is reprising his role as Castle, a war veteran whose family was murdered by the mafia. Castle previously appeared in season 2 of Daredevil, one of Netflix's other Marvel series.

The Punisher, created by Steve Lightfoot, follows in the footsteps of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders. The series is expected to debut sometime in 2017.

Marvel Comics Editor in Chief Axel Alonso told Fuse earlier this year about his predictions for Marvel's plans for all things Netflix, including Punisher's future: