The Used go down an unexpected route with their new single "Over and Over Again," which is the first taste from the band's newly-announced album The Canyon. The upbeat, melodic and slightly poppy tune calls for some choreography—and they definitely brought it in the video!

Watch above as frontman Bert McCracken goes absolutely wild on a twin bed and joins a troupe of dancers for some interpretive dancing. The video opens with stark-white scenes but is soon met with dark shots that show the band having a Mad Hatter-style awkward dinner party. The Used plan to support the new record with a fall tour alongside opening act Glassjaw, which kicks off on Oct. 27. Check out those dates here.