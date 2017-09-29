Tom DeLonge continues his work as an author by announcing the release of another novel.
The latest addition to the former Blink-182 singer's young-adult novel series/multimedia franchise Poet Anderson comes in the form of Poet Anderson...In Darkness. The new book will be released on January 30, 2018.
DeLonge once again teams up with New York Times best-selling author Suzanne Young for for this book. The two collaborated on Poet Anderson...Of Nightmares which was released in October 2015 and came accompanied with a new Angels & Airwaves EP.
There's no word on if new music will accompany In Darkness, but the Poet Anderson has brought together elements of storytelling, music and film to tell the ongoing saga that is "inspired by a Stanford University study on how your dreams can effect your reality," according to book release information.
