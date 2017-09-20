Alicia Vikander is your new Lara Croft in the debut trailer for Tomb Raider. No, this is not another sequel...but yet another reboot that the increasingly lazy Hollywood execs have conjured up.

The movie, which is based on the 2013 video game in the franchise, explores Lara's first expedition as she tries to find the lost kingdom of Yamatai and its survivors. In the midst of deathly stunts and soaring through nature, she also continues her quest to figure out who her father is. Tomb Raider is the latest role for the Oscar-winning Vikander, following Jason Bourne, The Light Between Oceans and Tulip Fever.