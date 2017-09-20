Ty Dolla $ign just delivered a one-two-three punch of goodies in the form of new music, the artwork for his Beach House 3 album and its Oct. 27 release date. Mark your calendars, Ty$ fans.
The two new songs are "Dawsin's Breek" featuring Jeremih and "Message In a Bottle" (listen below).
Those tracks follow the releases of lead-off single "Love U Better" featuring Lil Wayne and The-Dream as well as the Skrillex-produced "So Am I" featuring Damian Marley.
A Beach House 3 film is also in the works. "I actually put together a whole film that goes with it and the videos will come from that film so they're already done and just getting edited," the 32-year-old entertainer told Fuse in the interview below.
