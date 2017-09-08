Bono has changed the lyrics to U2's politically charged "Bullet the Blue Sky" from 1987 to transform the 30-year-old song for today's political climate. U2 performed the updated version during The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week, taunting President Donald Trump without even mentioning his name.

In one verse, Bono sings about Trump's orange complexion and greed before hauntingly referencing Trump's penchant for expressing rage on Twitter that could subsequently incite countries to aim their weapons of mass destruction at each other. Bono sings these lyrics:

"I can see those fighter planes, WMD in their veins. Ground shakes but the children can’t weep, vaporized in a single tweet. The emperor rises from his golden throne, never knowing, never being known. The lights are on the president's home. Oh my god, I’ve never felt so alone."