No surprise here: Patty Jenkins has officially closed a deal to direct the Wonder Woman sequel, Variety reports. While also returning to helm the movie, she has been working on the script alongside DC Film's head Geoff Johns.

Gal Gadot is set to reprise her titular role as well. The deal is a record-setting one, as The Hollywood Reporter states Jenkins is reportedly predicted to earn $7 million to $9 million (she was paid $1 million for the original). This will make her the highest-paid female filmmaker in history. Wonder Woman was a box office star as soon as it premiered back in June, raking in over $103 million in its opening weekend.