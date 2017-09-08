Worth 1,000 Words...

September 2017
Rihanna celebrated the global launch of her anticipated Fenty Beauty makeup line on Sept. 8. She had a midnight opening at Sephora in NYC’s Time Square, where she helped run the cash register. The entertainer continues her stride for inclusivity with products like 40 shades of foundation and a universal lip gloss that any girl can rock.
Laverne Cox’s special project with Beyoncé has finally been revealed! The ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actress is now the face of the new Ivy Park fall campaign, Beyoncé’s athleisure clothing line. “To be honest, it doesn’t feel real,” Cox told PeopleStyle. “It feels like some weird fantasy that I’ve had since Destiny’s Child. It feels amazing that I get to be a part of this brand that has already inspired me and be working with a woman who has especially been a huge inspiration to me and so many folks around the world.”
