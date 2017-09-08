FUSE

September 2017

Worth 1,000 Words...

Photos of your favorite celebrities... being your favorite celebrities.

September 8: Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty at Sephora

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Rihanna launches Fenty Beauty at Sephora Times Square on September 7, 2017 in New York, New York
Kevin MazurGetty Images for Fenty Beauty

Rihanna celebrated the global launch of her anticipated Fenty Beauty makeup line on Sept. 8. She had a midnight opening at Sephora in NYC’s Time Square, where she helped run the cash register. The entertainer continues her stride for inclusivity with products like 40 shades of foundation and a universal lip gloss that any girl can rock.

laverne cox ivy park publicity images
Ivy Park

Laverne Cox’s special project with Beyoncé has finally been revealed! The ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actress is now the face of the new Ivy Park fall campaign, Beyoncé’s athleisure clothing line. “To be honest, it doesn’t feel real,” Cox told PeopleStyle. “It feels like some weird fantasy that I’ve had since Destiny’s Child. It feels amazing that I get to be a part of this brand that has already inspired me and be working with a woman who has especially been a huge inspiration to me and so many folks around the world.”

