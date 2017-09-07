The former One Direction member released the Sia -featuring lead single from his upcoming sophomore solo album, an anthemic pop cut boasting marching, military drums on the chorus. Both Zayn and Sia's unique vocals drawls get loads of space of play around in the airy track that sees the duo trading off harmonies and big-time belts.

Zayn makes his return to the music scene by detailing a romantic night where he and a lover spend "Dusk Till Dawn" together.

The cinematic video for "Dusk Till Dawn" was directed by Marc Webb, known for his work in Marvel's The Amazing Spider-Man series and Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt's beloved cult flick 500 Days of Summer. Malik stars in the visual alongside Girls actress Jemima Kirke.

There's no word on when we can expect a new LP from Zayn, but it shouldn't be long after the chart-topping success of last year's Mind of Mine and "Pillowtalk," both of which went to No. 1 on the albums and singles charts.

