A new behind-the-scenes video on Taylor Swift's YouTube account shows the pop star transforming into a zombie for the opening scene of her record-breaking "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.

Why a zombie? Well, "the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now ... oh, 'cause she's dead!" Academy Award-winning makeup artist Bill Corso, who won the Oscar for Best Makeup in 2005 for Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, spearheaded the impressively creepy transformation.