A new behind-the-scenes video on Taylor Swift's YouTube account shows the pop star transforming into a zombie for the opening scene of her record-breaking "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.
Why a zombie? Well, "the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now ... oh, 'cause she's dead!" Academy Award-winning makeup artist Bill Corso, who won the Oscar for Best Makeup in 2005 for Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, spearheaded the impressively creepy transformation.
Zombie Taylor, of course, starred in the Joseph Kahn-directed "LWYMMD" video in which she crawls out of a grave marked with, "Here Lies Taylor Swift's reputation." Reputation is the name of her upcoming sixth studio album, due out Nov. 10. Zombie Taylor and the other versions of Taylor helped the self-deprecating “LWYMMD” music video break YouTube’s 24-hour record with 43.2 million views. Watch it below.
Speaking of Taylor Swift in costume, here she is as Frozen's Olaf during her 1989 World Tour:
