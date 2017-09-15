A new behind-the-scenes video on Taylor Swift's YouTube account shows the pop star transforming into a zombie for the opening scene of her record-breaking "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.

Why a zombie? Well, "the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now ...  oh, 'cause she's dead!" Academy Award-winning makeup artist Bill Corso, who won the Oscar for Best Makeup in 2005 for Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, spearheaded the impressively creepy transformation. 

Zombie Taylor, of course, starred in the Joseph Kahn-directed "LWYMMD" video in which she crawls out of a grave marked with, "Here Lies Taylor Swift's reputation." Reputation is the name of her upcoming sixth studio album, due out Nov. 10. Zombie Taylor and the other versions of Taylor helped the self-deprecating “LWYMMD” music video break YouTube’s 24-hour record with 43.2 million views. Watch it below. 

Speaking of Taylor Swift in costume, here she is as Frozen's Olaf during her 1989 World Tour:

Taylor Swift's '1989' Tour: Here Are All The Guests

From The Weeknd and Fifth Harmony to Pitbull and Idina Menzel, check out our gallery of every guest to grace Swift's stage

November 1, 2015
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 31: Taylor Swift (L) and Idina Menzel perform on Taylor Swift's "The 1989 World Tour" at Raymond James St

Idina Menzel

Taylor Swift and Idina Menzel perform on Taylor Swift's "The 1989 World Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on October 31, 2015 in Tampa, Florida. more »

Tim Boyles/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 31: Taylor Swift and Alessia Cara perform on Taylor Swift's "The 1989 World Tour" at Raymond James Stadiu

Alessia Cara

Taylor Swift and Alessia Cara perform on Taylor Swift's "The 1989 World Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on October 31, 2015 in Tampa, Florida. more »

Tim Boyles/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 27: Taylor Swift and Pitbull at American Airlines Arena on October 27, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by

Pitbull

Taylor Swift and Pitbull at American Airlines Arena on October 27, 2015 in Miami, Florida. more »

Rodrigo Varela/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 27: Taylow Swift and Dwyane Wade at American Airlines Arena on October 27, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Phot

Dwyane Wade

Taylor Swift and Dwyane Wade at American Airlines Arena on October 27, 2015 in Miami, Florida. more »

Rodrigo Varela/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 27: Taylor Swift and Ricky Martin at American Airlines Arena on October 27, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Pho

Ricky Martin

Taylor Swift and Ricky Martin at American Airlines Arena on October 27, 2015 in Miami, Florida. more »

Rodrigo Varela/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 24: Recording Artist Tove Lo joins Taylor Swift on stage at The 1989 World Tour playing to a SOLD OUT G

Tove Lo

Tove Lo joins Taylor Swift on stage at The 1989 World Tour on October 24, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. more »

Rick Diamond/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

GREENSBORO, NC - OCT 21: Taylor Swift and Miranda Lambert performs at a concert for adoring fans at the Greensboro Coliseum o

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift and Miranda Lambert performs at a concert for adoring fans at the Greensboro Coliseum on October 21, 2015 in Greensboro, North Carolina. more »

Steve Exum/LP5 Getty Images for TAS

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 17: Taylor Swift and Ellie Goulding perform onstage during the 1989 World Tour Live on October 17, 20

Ellie Goulding

Taylor Swift and Ellie Goulding perform during the 1989 World Tour Live on October 17, 2015 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. more »

Cooper Neill/Getty Images for TAS

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 03: Singer/Songwriters Taylor Swift and special guest Charli XCX perform onstage during The 1989 World

Charli XCX

Taylor Swift and Charli XCX perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Toronto at Rogers Center on October 3, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. more »

George Pimentel/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

ST LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 29: Taylor Swift performs with HAIM and special guest Nelly onstage during the 1989 World Tour at Sc

HAIM & Nelly

Taylor Swift performs with HAIM and Nelly onstage during the 1989 World Tour at Scottrade Center on September 29, 2015 in St Louis, Missouri. more »

Dilip Vishwanat/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 26: Singer/songwriters Taylor Swift (L) and Mick Jagger perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour

Mick Jagger

Taylor Swift and Mick Jagger perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour live in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on September 26, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. more »

John Shearer/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 25: Singer/songwriters Taylor Swift (L) and Steven Tyler perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour

Steven Tyler

Taylor Swift and Steven Tyler perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour live in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on September 25, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. more »

John Shearer/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 26: Singer/songwriters Taylor Swift (L) and Leona Lewis perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour

Leona Lewis

Taylor Swift and Leona Lewis perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour live in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on September 26, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. more »

John Shearer/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 25: Singer/songwriters Taylor Swift (L) and Alison Krauss perform onstage during The 1989 World Tou

Alison Krauss

Taylor Swift and Alison Krauss perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour live in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on September 25, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. more »

John Shearer/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 18: (L-R) Sydney Sierota and Taylor Swift perform during The 1989 World Tour at Nationwide Arena on

Sydney Sierota

Echosmith's Sydney Sierota and Taylor Swift perform during The 1989 World Tour at Nationwide Arena on September 18, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. more »

Duane Prokop/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 25: Singer/songwriters Kelsea Ballerini (L) and Taylor Swift perform onstage during The 1989 World

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini and Taylor Swift perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour live in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on September 25, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. more »

​John Shearer/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 21: Musicians Taylor Swift and Dierks Bentley (R) perform onstage at the Sprint Center on Septemb

Dierks Bentley

Taylor Swift and Dierks Bentley perform onstage at the Sprint Center on September 21, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. more »

Fernando Leon/Getty Images for TAS

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 09: Taylor Swift with special guest Wiz Khalifa during the Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour Live In H

Wiz Khalifa

Taylor Swift performs with special guest Wiz Khalifa during The 1989 World Tour Houston at Minute Maid Park on September 9, 2015 in Houston, Texas. more »

Bob Levey/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 29: Singer-songwriters Taylor Swift (L) and Avril Lavigne performs onstage during Taylor Swift The 198

Avril Lavigne

Taylor Swift and Avril Lavigne perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In San Diego at PETCO Park on August 29, 2015 in San Diego, California. more »

Charley Gallay/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 29: Singer-songwriters Taylor Swift (L) and Omi perform onstage during Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tou

OMI

Taylor Swift and OMI perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In San Diego at PETCO Park on August 29, 2015 in San Diego, California. more »

Charley Gallay/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 26: Singer-songwriters Justin Timberlake (L) and Taylor Swift perform onstage during Taylor Swift Th

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake and Taylor Swift perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 26, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 26: Singer-songwriters Taylor Swift (L) and Selena Gomez perform onstage during Taylor Swift The 198

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 26, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 26: Actress Lisa Kudrow (L) and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift perform onstage during Taylor Swift T

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow and Taylor Swift perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 26, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 25: Singer-songwriters John Legend (L) and Taylor Swift perform onstage during Taylor Swift The 1989

John Legend

John Legend and Taylor Swift perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 25: (L-R) Singer-songwriters Beck, Taylor Swift and St. Vincent perform onstage during Taylor Swift

Beck & St. Vincent

Beck, Taylor Swift and St. Vincent perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24: Singer-songwriters Alanis Morissette (L) and Taylor Swift perform onstage during Taylor Swift Th

Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette and Taylor Swift perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24: Singer-songwriters Taylor Swift (L) and Natalie Maines of the band Dixie Chicks perform onstage

Natalie Maines

Taylor Swift and Natalie Maines of Dixie Chicks perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (L) and comedian Ellen DeGeneres perform onstage during Taylor Sw

Ellen DeGeneres

Taylor Swift and Ellen DeGeneres perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 22: Actress Uzo Aduba (L) and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift perform onstage during Taylor Swift The

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba and Taylor Swift perform onstage during Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 22: Singer-songwriters Taylor Swift (L) and Mary J. Blige perform onstage during Taylor Swift The 19

Mary J. Blige

Taylor Swift and Mary J. Blige perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 22: (L-R) Actor Matt Leblanc, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, comedian Chris Rock and actor Sean O'P

Matt LeBlanc, Chris Rock & Sean O'Pry

Matt LeBlanc, Taylor Swift, Chris Rock and Sean O'Pry perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 21: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (L) and NBA player Kobe Bryant speak onstage during The 1989 Worl

Kobe Bryant

Taylor Swift and Kobe Bryant speak onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 15: Taylor Swift (C), Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall of Little M

Little Mix

Taylor Swift and Little Mix perform together during The 1989 World Tour at Levi's Stadium on August 15, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. more »

John Medina/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 15: (L-R) Actress Julia Roberts, Taylor Swift and musician Joan Baez appear together during Swift's

Julia Roberts & Joan Baez

Julia Roberts, Taylor Swift and Joan Baez appear together during The 1989 World Tour at Levi's Stadium on August 15, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. more »

John Medina/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 14: Taylor Swift (C), Dina Jane Hansen, Normani Kordei, Camila Corbello, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jaur

Fifth Harmony

Taylor Swift and Fifth Harmony perform together during The 1989 World Tour at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. more »

John Medina/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 08: Taylor Swift and Fetty Wap perform at CenturyLink Field on August 8, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (

Fetty Wap

Taylor Swift and Fetty Wap perform during The 1989 World Tour at CenturyLink Field on August 8, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. more »

Suzi Pratt/LP5

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 08: Taylor Swift, Russell Wilson and Ciara perform at CenturyLink Field on August 8, 2015 in Seattle, Wa

Russell Wilson & Ciara

Taylor Swift, Russell Wilson and Ciara onstage during The 1989 World Tour at CenturyLink Field on August 8, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. more »

Suzi Pratt/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 08: Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes at CenturyLink Field on August 8, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes onstage during The 1989 World Tour at CenturyLink Field on August 8, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. more »

Suzi Pratt/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

VANCOUVER, BC - AUGUST 01: Taylor Swift performs with special guests Nico and Vinz (R) during The 1989 World Tour Live at BC

Nico & Vinz

Taylor Swift performs with Nico and Vinz during The 1989 World Tour Live at BC Place Stadium August 1, 2015 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. more »

Jeff Vinnick/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

FOXBORO, MA - JULY 25: Singer Taylor Swift (C) performs with Malcolm Kelly (L) and Tony Oller of MKTO at Gillette Stadium on

MKTO

Taylor Swift performs with MKTO during The 1989 World Tour at Gillette Stadium on July 25, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. more »

Michael Loccisano/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

FOXBORO, MA - JULY 24: Singers Taylor Swift (R) and Nicholas Petricca of Walk the Moon perform at Gillette Stadium on July 24

Walk the Moon

Taylor Swift and Walk the Moon perform during The 1989 World Tour at Gillette Stadium on July 24, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. more »

Michael Loccisano/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 19: Taylor Swift and Sam Hunt perform during The 1989 Tour at Soldier Field on July 19, 2015 in Chicago, I

Sam Hunt

Taylor Swift and Sam Hunt perform during The 1989 Tour at Soldier Field on July 19, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Daniel Boczarski/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 19: Taylor Swift performs with Andreja Pejic and Lily Donaldson during The 1989 Tour at Soldier Field on J

Andreja Pejic & Lily Donaldson

Taylor Swift performs with Andreja Pejic and Lily Donaldson during The 1989 Tour at Soldier Field on July 19, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Daniel Boczarski/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 18: Taylor Swift and Serayah McNeill perform during The 1989 Tour at Soldier Field on July 18, 2015 in Chi

Serayah

Taylor Swift and Serayah perform during The 1989 Tour at Soldier Field on July 18, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Daniel Boczarski/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 18: Andy Grammer and Taylor Swift perform during The 1989 Tour at Soldier Field on July 18, 2015 in Chicag

Andy Grammer

Andy Grammer and Taylor Swift perform during The 1989 Tour at Soldier Field on July 18, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Daniel Boczarski/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 14: Taylor Swift and Jason Derulo perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live at Nationals Park on

Jason Derulo

Taylor Swift and Jason Derulo perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live at Nationals Park on July 14, 2015 in Washington, DC. more »

Paul Morigi/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: Taylor Swift performs onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live at Nationals Park on July 13, 2015 in

Lorde

Lorde and Taylor Swift perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live at Nationals Park on July 13, 2015 in Washington DC. more »

Kris Connor/LP5/Getty Images for TAS)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 11: Nick Jonas and Taylor Swift perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live at MetLife Stadium

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Taylor Swift perform together during The 1989 World Tour Live at MetLife Stadium on July 11, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. more »

Kevin Mazur/LP5/WireImage

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 11: Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Taylor Swift, Uzo Aduba, Karlie Kloss, Behati Prinsloo and

Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Uzo Aduba, Karlie Kloss, Behati Prinsloo & Gigi Hadid

Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Taylor Swift, Uzo Aduba, Karlie Kloss, Behati Prinsloo and Gigi Hadid onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live at MetLife Stadium on July 11, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. more »

Kevin Mazur/LP5/WireImage

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 10: World Cup Champions U.S. Women's Soccer National Team, Heidi Klum and Taylor Swift onstage dur

The USWNT & Heidi Klum

World Cup Champions U.S. Women's Soccer National Team, Heidi Klum and Taylor Swift onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live at MetLife Stadium on July 10, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. more »

Kevin Mazur/LP5/WireImage

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 10: Singer/songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage with The Weeknd during The 1989 World Tour Liv

The Weeknd

Taylor Swift performs onstage with The Weeknd during The 1989 World Tour Live at MetLife Stadium on July 10, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. more »

Kevin Mazur/LP5/WireImage

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 10: Singer/songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage with Hailee Steinfeld, Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldrid

Hailee Steinfeld, Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge & Lena Dunham

Taylor Swift performs onstage with Hailee Steinfeld, Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge and Lena Dunham during The 1989 World Tour Live at MetLife Stadium on July 10, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. more »

Larry Busacca/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 12: (L-R) Mariska Hargitay, Taylor Swift, and Cara Delevingne pose onstage during The 1989 World Tour

Mariska Hargitay & Cara Delevingne

Mariska Hargitay, Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne pose onstage during The 1989 World Tour on June 12, 2015 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. more »

Dimitrios Kambouris/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

PITTSBURGH, PA - JUNE 06: Recording artist Taylor Swift performs with the band Little Big Town during The 1989 World Tour liv

Little Big Town

Taylor Swift performs with the band Little Big Town during The 1989 World Tour live at Heinz Field on June 6, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. more »

Jason Merritt/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

DETROIT, MI - MAY 30: Musicians Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons and Taylor Swift perform on stage during the 1989 World Tour

Dan Reynolds

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons and Taylor Swift perform on stage during the 1989 World Tour Live at Ford Field on May 30, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. more »

Larry Busacca/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

DETROIT, MI - MAY 30: (L-R) Model Martha Hunt, musician Taylor Swift, and model Gigi Hadid perform on stage during the 1989 W

Martha Hunt & Gigi Hadid

Martha Hunt and Gigi Hadid perform on stage during the 1989 World Tour Live at Ford Field on May 30, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. more »

Larry Busacca/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Tags: 