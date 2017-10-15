FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

List

15 Best Horror Movies To Watch on Netflix Right Now

Grab some popcorn and get ready to scream your pants off!

1 / 15

'Cult of Chucky' (2017)

America's favorite murder doll is back in Cult of Chucky, the seventh film in the massive franchise. The latest installment continues the franchise's return to its horror roots and picks up where 2013's Curse of Chucky left off in the asylum. “This is Chucky as a mindfuck movie, it’s Chucky on drugs. Nightmare on Elm Street 3 was an influence but so was Inception, honestly. These are movies where, deliberately—and we had not done this before with a Chucky movie—you question reality," director Don Mancini explained back in July. While we have you, check out this Fuse interview where the Cult of Chucky cast and crew reflect on Chucky's evolution over the Child's Play series below:

1 / 15
2 / 15

'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

I see dead people...This classic thriller introduced everyone to M. Night Shyamalan's mad, mad world and has one of the best surprise endings in horror movie history! I mean, there's a reason why The Sixth Sense was nominated for six Oscars.

2 / 15
3 / 15

'The Invitation' (2016)

The premise of this movie seems quite simple at first glance: a young man and his new girlfriend is invited to a lavish dinner that is hosted by his ex-wife. But you quickly realize this isn't your average eating session and are pulled into a manic spiral of paranoia. Director Karyn Kusama injects raw emotion int o this thriller, and its brilliant.

3 / 15
4 / 15

'Saw' (2004)

The entire Saw franchise is available to stream on Netflix, but if you're new to the movies it's best to begin your marathon with the 2004 original. The Jigsaw Killer captures his victims at will, choosing people who he thinks are taking life for granted—so why not torture them with intricate traps to teach them a lesson?

4 / 15
5 / 15

'Hostel' (2005)

Similar to Saw, Hostel plays sick games to torture poor victims' minds and bodies. If you were thinking to plan a backpacking trip across Europe, you might want to reconsider that idea after watching this movie!

5 / 15
6 / 15

'Children of the Corn' (1984)

Not only is Children of the Corn a classic horror film, it is also one of the most memorable adaptations of Stephen King's stories. It follows a couple driving through Nebraska who unfortunately find themselves in a middle of a ritual where children plot to murder all the adults in town. It may not have done too well in the box office compared to other King adaptations, it gathered a cult following over the years.

6 / 15
7 / 15

'The Babadook' (2014)

Before The Babadook was transformed into an LGBTQ icon, he was a terrifying monster in the 2014 movie of the same name. We've all had monsters living under beds as kids, but this takes it to a next level as The Babadook jumps from the pages in the pop-up book into real life to haunt a poor mother and her son.

7 / 15
8 / 15

'Wes Craven’s New Nightmare' (1994)

New Nightmare is the seventh film in the franchise, but it sets itself apart as the iconic Freddy Krueger enters the real world as he attacks the cast and crew of the Nightmare on Elm Street films. How frighteningly meta is that?!

8 / 15
9 / 15

'Hellraiser' (1987)

Hellraiser is yet another classic franchise featured on this list, and the 1987 movie started it all! Clive Barker makes his directorial debut as he captures the chilling story told in his own novel, 1986's The Hellbound Heart. It is a sick but captivating exploration into different levels of sado-masochism, sexuality and terror. Have fun trying to fall asleep after watching this!

9 / 15
10 / 15

'V/H/S' (2012)

V/H/S takes concepts like Blair Witch Project and American Horror Story: Roanoke to the next level as it presents a mashup of intense and bloody found footage into a single film. And if you're about that life, the 2013 sequel V/H/S/2 is also available for your streaming pleasure.

10 / 15
11 / 15

'It Follows' (2014)

The minimalist and artful approach director David Robert Mitchell takes to It Follows is what made it one of the best horror movies in recent years. The story, well, follows the teenaged Jay as she catches an entity that passes through people during sex. You can't see this monster, but the only way to get rid of it is to have sex with someone else. Combine that with '80s-inspired music and you have one unforgettable film.

11 / 15
12 / 15

'Train to Busan' (2016)

This South Korean movie will make you rethink the way you look at the often overdone zombie plot. A businessman takes his neglected daughter to see her mother for her birthday and soon find out the train they're riding on has been infested with the zombie apocalypse. Better buckle up for this bloody, flesh-eating joyride!

12 / 15
13 / 15

'Raw' (2016)

So this a very strange but unforgettable entry on the list! The French-Belgian movie from director Julia Ducournau follows vegetarian woman who begins veterinary school. During a sick hazing ritual she is forced to raw rabbit kidney who soon realizes she has a craving for human flesh. Yum...?

13 / 15
14 / 15

'Hush' (2016)

Hush is directed by Mike Flanagan, the man behind Oculus and Ouija: Origin of Evil. So it was already a given that his latest release was going to be a thrill. It stars Kate Siegel as a deaf woman who finds her life in danger at the hands of a truly terrifying masked killer. Hush also sets itself apart from previous female survival movies, as it doesn't heavily rely on sexual assault as the motive for vengeance. 

14 / 15
15 / 15

'The Void' (2016)

Here's a horror film that adds a little supernatural vibes into the mix. The Void, directed by Steven Kostanski and Jeremy Gillespie, follows a group of poor folks who find themselves trapped in a very creepy hospital. What makes it worse is a knife-wielding cult and weird monsters plotting to kill them.

15 / 15
Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Most Popular

    Photo of the day

    Frank Ocean's Summer Memories

    In the new issue of i-DFrank Ocean shares dozens of photos that documents a busy summer filled with festivals, rehearsals and friends. "Summer two thousand and seventeen. We leaned into it. Bananaberry flavored candies at the bottom of the cup. I'll never know why or what's with campouts for Szechuan sauce at McDonalds," his essay reads. "But I'm way into it. Issa Dreamworld. If you liked two thousand and seventeen then you'll love two thousand and eighteen."

    More Photos
    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Happy Halloween!

    19 Adorable Celebrity Family Halloween Costumes

    October 2017

    Photo of the Day: Frank Ocean Shares His Summer Photo Diary

    Your New Holiday Playlist

    The Best Christmas Songs of 2017 So Far

    WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 12: Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs as the headliner for the first show at The Anthem on OctobeTouring News

    Foo Fighters Announce 2018 Tour Dates

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 4: Sam Smith visits the Kiss FM Studio's on September 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo News

    Sam Smith Claims He Feels 'Just as Much Woman as I Am Man'

    CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - SEPTEMBER 24: Justin Timberlake performs at "A Concert for Charlottesville," at University of VirginiOpinion

    Why Justin Timberlake Shouldn't Headline Super Bowl LII Halftime

    List

    Eminem's 15 Most Outrageous Lyrics Over The Years

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Ed Sheeran attends The Q Awards 2017, in association with Absolute Radio, at The Roundhouse onNews

    Ed Sheeran Reveals Battle With Substance Abuse For The First Time

    Load More