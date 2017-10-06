Austin City Limits—one of the world's most dynamic music festivals—is back for its 16th year in Zilker Park with a lineup literally suitable for all music lovers. This year's headliners include Jay Z, Gorillaz, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Solange, Chance the Rapper, The Killers, Ice Cube and many more.
Kick back and watch performances from Gorillaz, D.R.A.M., The Black Angels, Cut Copy and more, all for you to view above on Red Bull TV's ACL 2017 livestream. Check out the full schedule below and catch all of the action and performances right here.
Times in Central Time Zone (CDT) and are subject to change. Visit redbull.tv/aclfest and RedBullTV on Twitter for updates.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6
Channel 1
2:05pm – Asleep at the Wheel
3:10pm – Mutemath
4:15pm – Crystal Castles
5:15pm – Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
6:15pm – Royal Blood
7:20pm – Ryan Adams
8:30pm – Foster the People
Channel 2
2:05pm – MISSIO
3:05pm – Sandy (Alex G)
5:05pm – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
6:05pm – Hamilton Leithauser
7:05pm –Vulfpeck
8:05pm – The Revivalists
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7
Channel 1
2:05pm – MUNA
2:55pm – A$AP Ferg
4:00pm – Joseph
5:00pm – LIVE
6:05pm – Cut Copy
7:10pm – Spoon
8:15pm – Red Hot Chili Peppers
Channel 2
2:05pm – Welles
3:00pm – DREAMCAR
4:00pm – Benjamin Booker
5:05pm – Cody Jinks
6:05pm – Angel Olsen
7:05pm – Tove Lo
8:05pm – The Black Angels
Channel 3
2:05pm – Xavier Omar
2:50pm – Mobley
3:35pm – Ought
9:05pm – RÜFÜS DU SOL
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8
Channel 1
2:05pm – Middle Kids
3:15pm – Brothers Osborne
4:20pm – Milky Chance
5:25pm – The Growlers
6:30pm – Run the Jewels
7:35pm – Portugal.the Man
Channel 2
2:05pm – Amy Shark
2:50pm – Sam Dew
3:50pm – Danny Brown
4:50pm – DRAM
5:50pm – Louis the Child
6:50pm – First Aid Kit
7:50pm– The Head and the Heart
8:50pm – Gorillaz
Channel 3
2:05pm – The Wild Now
2:50pm – Twin Limb
3:35pm – Deap Vally
4:20pm – Rainbow Kitten Surprise
5:20pm – Whitney
8:05pm – Vance Joy
9:05pm – ZHU
User Comments