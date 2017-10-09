The opening scene to the upcoming episode included “an occurrence of gun violence that has sadly become all too common in our country.” But due to the timing of the horrible Vegas incident, they decided to re-edit it. The unedited version of the new episode will still be available across VOD platforms. Co-creator Ryan Murphy previously addressed the issue at the New Yorker festival over the weekend, explaining “I just made the decision that I’m going to have all of that violence be shown for the most part off camera."

The producers of American Horror Story have decided to make "substantial edits" to the next episode, which is set to air tomorrow night (Oct. 9), FX announced. The decision was made following the tragic Las Vegas mass shooting earlier this month.

FX shared the following statement in regards to the newly edited episode:

“In light of the tragedy last week in Las Vegas, Ryan Murphy and the producers of American Horror Story: Cult have chosen to make substantial edits to the opening scene of tomorrow night’s episode (Tuesday, October 10, 10 PM ET/PT). This opening, which was filmed two months ago and which portrays an occurrence of gun violence that has sadly become all too common in our country, contains a sequence that some viewers might find traumatic. Only the edited version of the episode will air on the FX linear channel, while the unedited version of the episode will be available on the VOD platform of your cable, satellite or telco provider, as well as on the FX Networks non-linear platforms, FXNOW and FX+.”

The Vegas shooting occurred on Oct 1. where gunman Stephen Paddock used automatic rifles to strike unknowing attendees at the Route 91 Harvest Festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. He killed 59 people and injured approximately 515 people. The incident is now categorized as the United States' worst mass shooting in modern-day history.

