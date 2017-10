Bruno Mars, Drake and Ed Sheeran are some of the leading contenders for the 45th annual American Music Awards.

Ciara appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday morning (Oct. 12) to announce the first batch of nominees, with the full list revealed later. Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, The Chainsmokers, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee also scored multiple awards at this year's ceremony. Notably, Drake scored multiple nominations in both the Pop/Rock and Rap/Hip-Hop categories while Rihanna managed to score Favorite Female Artist nods in both Pop/Rock and R&B/Soul.