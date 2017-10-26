Halloween will be over by then, but Selena Gomez will bring some "Wolves" to the 2017 American Music Awards.
The singer was announced to make the live TV premiere of her trance-y new Marshmello collaboration at the award show. This will not only mark the first major TV performance for Gomez's new musical era, but also a huge mainstream platform for mysterious, helmeted producer Marshmello.
Bruno Mars, Drake and Ed Sheeran are lead the nominations for the AMAs that were announced earlier this month. Voting is open now on Billboard.com.
The 2017 American Music Awards air on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 19. While you wait for then, get your #TBT on with a classic Fuse interview with Selena Gomez where she talks about her musical growth:
User Comments