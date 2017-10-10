Weinstein hired a 22-year-old Paltrow in an adaptation of Emma (released in 1996), and later met with the actress in his hotel suite for a work meeting. “I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” she later told NYT after stating that Weinstein harassed her by touching her and asked for a massage in the bedroom. Paltrow turned down his advances and told her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt about the encounter, who later confirmed to NYT that he did in fact confront Weinstein about it. “We’re at a point in time when women need to send a clear message that this is over,” Paltrow said. “This way of treating women ends now.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelia Jolie are the latest stars to reveal that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed them. In a New York Times report published today (Oct. 10), the two actresses share their heartbreaking recollections with the producer during the early years of their careers.

Jolie also spoke up about her experience with Weinstein, where she claims she rejected unwanted advanced he made in a hotel room during the release of 1998's Playing By Heart. “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” the actress said. This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.

Other actresses like Rosanna Arquette, Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan have come forth about how Weinstein harassed them over the years. On Monday, Meryl Streep slammed the producer in a statement. “The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported, she said. "The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes."

Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen, Jessica Chastain, Hillary Clinton and other Hollywood figures have spoken out against Weinstein. It was also revealed that Matt Damon and Russell Crowe reportedly helped to kill a story about the producer back in 2004. Details of the producers' ongoing abuse and assault, which spanned over decades, were shared in a harrowing New York Times report. On Oct. 8, Weinstein was officially fired by the Weinstein Company board of directors, who are currently undergoing a name change.