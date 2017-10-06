When tradegy affects the world, the music community is one of the quickest to respond and that's been clear after Hurricane Maria ravaged U.S. territory Puerto Rico. Jay-Z's Tidal has promised cargo planes filled with aid, Fat Joe is collecting supplies to deliver in the island, Jennifer Lopez has pledged $1 million in proceeds from her Las Vegas shows, a slew of superstars are collecting donations and now Lin-Manuel Miranda makes one of the most star-studded contributions yet.

With "Almost Like Praying," the Hamilton creator brings together 22 Latin artists for an infectious dance track that will benefit The Hispanic Federation, an organization which Miranda has been personally backing since the island went into crisis mode. The island-themed track blends different artists' singing and rapping styles for a proper tribute track that namechecks different municipalities of the island and incorporates PR's famous coughing frog. You hear the frog sounds most clear at the very end of the song.