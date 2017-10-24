Despite having met on Tinder just a couple months prior, Interlicchio went through all the necessary tests to determine if she and Duran matched. Hiding her test results at the bottom of a giant box of birthday goodies, she recorded Duran's emotional reaction to the news. Racking up hundreds of thousands of YouTube views, the video made headlines worldwide and had everyone wondering how the pair's remarkable story would unfold.

Back in November 2015, Lori Interlicchio surprised her girlfriend, Alana Duran, with the ultimate birthday present—test results green-lighting her kidney donation to Duran, who has Lupus and had been stuck on New York's kidney transplant list for years.

"Who knew that when we both swiped right on Tinder that day, that we would be more than just girlfriends but that she would be my kidney donor! It's so funny how things work out," Duran wrote in a Facebook post.

Approached by Gigantic! Productions, the duo agreed to share their inspiring—but risky—journey with the world. Through Bean, viewers witness "two families that tests the true limits of love and sacrifice." If the kidney transplant proves successful, Duran's life expectancy would triple. But if it doesn't...the consequences would be crushing.

