Ben Affleck is apologizing for his invasive behavior towards Hilarie Burton, as the actress and former MTV VJ revealed Affleck groped her breast during a TRL interview in 2003. “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” he tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Burton recalled the incident on Monday night after Affleck released a statement on Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment allegations. “This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others," he wrote. Two Twitter users then called him out on his hypocritical words, with one tweeting "Ben Affleck should’ve just kept quiet. Clearly he wasn’t thinking about his daughters when he left them to gallivant with their nanny." Another said, "He also grabbed Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though."

Burton then responded while sharing the unfortunate incident that took place on TRL. The actress tweeted, “I didn’t forget. Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid.” She then linked to a MTV TRL Uncensored Cold Open video that shows her saying, "[Affleck] comes over and tweaks my left boob." Burton captioned the video while referencing the women who came forth with their stories about Weinstein: "Girls. I’m so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelia Jolie were some of the latest stars to reveal that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed them. “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” Jolie, who worked with the producer on 1998's Playing By Heart, said in a statement. "This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable." Details of the producers' ongoing abuse and assault, which spanned over decades, were shared in a harrowing New York Times report.

On Oct. 8, Weinstein was officially fired by the Weinstein Company board of directors, who are currently undergoing a name change.