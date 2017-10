Calling all Bob's Burgers fans: our dreams just came true! 20th Century Fox announced a Bob's Burgers feature film will take over the big screen in 2020, Deadline reports. Show creator Loren Bouchard shared in a statement,

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen. We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s—but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”