Calvin Harris heads to the North Pole in his icy new video for "Faking It," which also stars Kehlani and Lil Yachty. It is a magical dream land of sorts, opening with Kehlani sitting on her wintery throne like a badass ice queen.

The vintage-looking video gets even more celestial once Calvin appears, looking chilled as ever sitting by his piano in an ice-filled room. Lil Yachty rounds out the video, flaunting his signature shades while rapping on an ice sculpture of a McLaren F1. "Faking It" is the latest taste from Calvin's fifth album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. 

The stellar album also features "Hard To Love" with Jessie Reyez; "Feels" with Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean"Rollin" with Khalid and Future"Slide" featuring Frank Ocean and Migos and "Heatstroke" with Ariana Grande, Pharrell and Young Thug.