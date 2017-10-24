Camila Cabello is a telenovela queen in her funny new video for "Havana" (directed by Dave Meyers), which also stars Young Thug. It has quite the dramatic opening, with the singer showcasing her acting skills in a funny soap opera skit that your Latina grandma would approve of!

Cabello walks in her bedroom to find her lover in bed with—gasp!—the maid and her best friend. But it turns out to be her lover's twin, and the singer's real beau "comes out the closet." The scene is cut short when the singer's grandma and sister (played by Latin actors Lele Pons and LeJuan James) turns off the television and begins a silly argument. Cabello then leaves the house and heads to the movie theater to watch what is revealed to be the real "Havana" video. It has a classic, late '60s in Cuba appeal as the singer dances the night away in a steamy club.