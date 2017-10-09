Welcome to Castle Rock! The thrilling trailer of the upcoming Hulu series made its debut during New York Comic Con on Sunday (Oct. 8), and finally gives fans a peek of what to expect. Well, kind of.

The clip is more of an introduction of the characters rather than a reveal of the story line, with haunting music playing in the background as scenes of a "Missing Child" poster, a police officer being shocked at what's in a car trunk, a burning VHS tape (!!!), skulls and more flash on the screen. The psychological-horror anthology series is set in Stephen King's multiverse, as Castle Rock is named after the fictional town in the author's native Maine that is prominently featured in many of his novels, novellas and short stories.