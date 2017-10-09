Welcome to Castle Rock! The thrilling trailer of the upcoming Hulu series made its debut during New York Comic Con on Sunday (Oct. 8), and finally gives fans a peek of what to expect. Well, kind of.
The clip is more of an introduction of the characters rather than a reveal of the story line, with haunting music playing in the background as scenes of a "Missing Child" poster, a police officer being shocked at what's in a car trunk, a burning VHS tape (!!!), skulls and more flash on the screen. The psychological-horror anthology series is set in Stephen King's multiverse, as Castle Rock is named after the fictional town in the author's native Maine that is prominently featured in many of his novels, novellas and short stories.
It stars Moonlight's Andre Holland who plays Henry, a death row attorney with a unique and complicated history in the town; Bill Skarsgård, who's still enjoying the massive success of portraying King's Pennywise in It (his character is described as "a young man with an unusual legal problem;" Sissy Spacek as Ruth Deaver, the estranged adoptive mother of Henry; and Melanie Lynskey as Molly Strand. "It's kind of an homage to Stephen King," Spacek (who famously starred in 1976's Carrie) told the Comic Con crowd, "and I owe Stephen King a lot."
Castle Rock is set to premiere on Hulu sometime in 2018. Keep it in the horror realm with this interview where the Cult of Chucky cast and crew reflect on Chucky's evolution throughout the Child's Play series:
User Comments