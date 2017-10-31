Are you ready to get sliced? That's the question proposed in the creepy teaser for Slice, A24's latest project that stars Chance the Rapper. Last Halloween, the rapper announced he will make his feature film debut in the horror movie. So it was only right they released a first look for this year's festivities.

Set to a chilling '80s video game version of Grieg's immediately recognizable "In the Hall of the Mountain King" theme, the teaser shows glimpses of the characters as well as close-up shots that continue to fuel the film's mystery. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Slice "centers around an enigmatic outlaw framed for a killing spree that targets unsuspecting pizza delivery boys." Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Deadpool 2), Paul Scheer (The League), Will Brill (The OA) and Joe Keery (Stranger Things) also star in Slice.