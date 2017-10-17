Demi Lovato shares her personal struggles in her new documentary Simply Complicated, which premiered on YouTube today (Oct. 17). The pop star has always been vocal about her life but this film goes much deeper into her lifelong journey.

The documentary is a mix of a sit-down interview and behind-the-scenes footage, with Lovato detailing various topics on her life like drug abuse, suicide, her relationship with Wilmer Valderrama, mental health, family problems and more. “I was 18 when I first when into treatment. When I first got diagnosed with bipolar disorder it just made sense. When I was younger I didn’t know why I would stay up so late writing and playing music," Lovato says. "And then I learned about episodes of mania, and I realized that that’s probably what it was—I was manic. In a way, I knew that it wasn’t my fault anymore—something was actually off with me.”