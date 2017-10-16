Poor Ed Sheeran! The pop star just found himself in yet another mishap, as he reportedly broke his arm during a bike accident in London this morning (Oct. 16). He shared the news with fans on Instagram, explaining that his tour may have a hiccup.

"Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x," Sheeran wrote. He also posted a photo of his arms, with one in a cast and the other in a sling. Ouch! The singer was meant to kick off the Asia leg of his Divide World Tour on October 22 in Taipei, but it seems like some of those shows may be delayed or cancelled as he recovers from the injuries.