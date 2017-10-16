Poor Ed Sheeran! The pop star just found himself in yet another mishap, as he reportedly broke his arm during a bike accident in London this morning (Oct. 16). He shared the news with fans on Instagram, explaining that his tour may have a hiccup.
"Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x," Sheeran wrote. He also posted a photo of his arms, with one in a cast and the other in a sling. Ouch! The singer was meant to kick off the Asia leg of his Divide World Tour on October 22 in Taipei, but it seems like some of those shows may be delayed or cancelled as he recovers from the injuries.
Sheeran has somewhat of a streak for getting into some strange series of events. During his Carpool Karaoke appearance this summer, he recalled the wild ass story where he drunkenly smashed buddy Bieber's face in with a golf club in Tokyo. "I was pretty hammered," Sheeran said as he recounted the dive bar night. "I was like, 'Focus, focus, focus. You can't hit him; you can't hit him; you can't hit him...I cracked him across the face…He was actually really cool about it, surprisingly. He was like, 'Oh, bro!' And just carried on." And definitely stick around to see the singer shove an impressive 55 malt balls in his mouth, too.
Below, watch a throwback Fuse interview with Sheeran from 2013 where he defends Taylor Swift's dating life, talks touring with Swift, and "fangirling" over Korean superstar PSY:
User Comments