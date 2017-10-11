Unlike the other freestyles from the evening, this cypher (which Eminem calls "The Storm) did not feature any backing beat. This allowed people to clearly hear what the Detroit legend had to say in the five-minute long freestyle. "But we better give Obama props' / Cause what we got in office now's a kamikaze / That'll probably cause a nuclear holocaust," he opens. "Trump, when it comes to giving a shit, you're stingy as I am / Except when it comes to having the balls to go against me, you hide 'em' / Cause you don't got the fucking nuts like an empty asylum / Racism's the only thing he's fantastic for."

Eminem goes after Donald Trump in a fiercely political freestyle during last night's 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards. The rapper, who has become infamous for speaking his mind, unleashed diss after diss as he expressed his feelings towards the president's lack of humanity and common sense when it comes to running this country.

Eminem continues as he calls out Trump's disregard for properly helping Puerto Rico in their time of crisis and hypocrisy:

"It's like we take a step forwards, then backwards / But this is his form of distraction / Plus, he gets an enormous reaction / When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that / Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada / All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather / Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers / Then says he wants to lower our taxesThen who's gonna pay for his extravagant trips

Back and forth with his fam to his golf resorts and his mansions? / Same shit that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered / Then does it more / From his endorsement of Bannon / Support from the Klansmen / Tiki torches in hand for the soldier that's black / And comes home from Iraq / And is still told to go back to Africa"



The rapper's freestyle at the Hip-Hop Awards wasn't the first time that he came after Trump. Last October, Eminem released "Campaign Speech" where he slams Donald Trump and his supporters and paints violent fantasies targeting gunmen like Dylann Roof and George Zimmerman. He followed that up with a scathing guest verse on Big Sean's "No Favors." "I'm anti, can't no government handle a commando / Your man don't want it, Trump's a bitch / I'll make his whole brand go under," Em spits.

The rapper has always candidly shared his political views, including The Eminem Show's "White America" and Encore's "Mosh," which is a protest song that sought to impeach former President George W. Bush. Next, enjoy this special Besterday podcast episode that celebrates The Eminem Show's mad genius for its 15th anniversary (the Shady talk begins at the 13:14 mark):