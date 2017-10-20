FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

List

Eminem's 15 Most Outrageous Lyrics Over The Years

The controversial rapper has never been afraid to speak whatever is one his mind

1 / 15

“My Name Is” (1999)

"My English teacher wanted to flunk me in Junior High
Thanks a lot, next semester I'll be thirty-five
I smacked him in his face with an eraser, chased him with a stapler
And stapled his nuts to a stack of papers (Owwwwwwww!)"

1 / 15
2 / 15

"My Name Is" (1999)

"Hi kids! Do you like violence? (Yeah yeah yeah!)
Wanna see me stick Nine Inch Nails through each one of my eyelids? (Uh-huh!)
Wanna copy me and do exactly like I did? (Yeah yeah!)
Try 'cid and get fucked up worse that my life is? (Huh?)"

2 / 15
3 / 15

“’97 Bonnie & Clyde” (1999)

"Da-da made a nice bed for mommy at the bottom of the lake
Here, you wanna help da-da tie a rope around this rock? (yeah!)
We'll tie it to her footsie then we'll roll her off the dock
Ready now, here we go, on the count of free..
One.. two.. free.. WHEEEEEE! (whoooooshhhhh)"

3 / 15
4 / 15

“Cum On Everybody” (1999)

"I told the doc I need a change in sickness
And gave a girl herpes in exchange for syphilis
Put my LP on your Christmas gift list
You wanna get high, here bitch just sniff this"

4 / 15
5 / 15

“Kill You” (2000)

"Got a new blow-up doll and just had a strap-on added
WHOOPS! Is that a subliminal hint? NO!
Just criminal intent to sodomize women again"

5 / 15
6 / 15

"Stan" (2000)

"Hey, Slim, that's my girlfriend screaming in the trunk,
But I didn't slit her throat, I just tied her up. See, I ain't like you
'Cause if she suffocates she'll suffer more, and then she'll die, too"

6 / 15
7 / 15

“Kim” (2000)

"There's a four year old boy lyin' dead with a slit throat
In your living room, ha-ha
What you think I'm kiddin' you?
You loved him, didn't you?"

7 / 15
8 / 15

“The Real Slim Shady” (2000)

"Yo Shit, Christina Aguilera better switch me chairs
So I can sit next to Carson Daly and Fred Durst
And hear 'em argue over who she gave head to first
Little bitch, put me on blast on MTV
'Yeah, he's cute, but I think he's married to Kim, hee-hee!'"

8 / 15
9 / 15

“Cleaning Out My Closet” (2002)

"But how dare you try to take what you didn't help me to get
You selfish bitch; I hope you fucking burn in hell for this shit
Remember when Ronnie died and you said you wished it was me?
Well guess what, I am dead —dead to you as can be!"

9 / 15
10 / 15

"Square Dance" (2002)

"Pass the K-Y,
Let's get ready for some intense,
serious ass fucking!"

10 / 15
11 / 15

“Drips” (2002)

"Now I don't wanna hit no woman, but this chick's got it comin',
Someone better get this bitch,
Before she get's kicked in the stomach, and she's pregnant,
But she's eggin' me on, beggin' me
To throw her off the steps of this porch"

11 / 15
12 / 15

“Just Lose It” (2004)

"Come here little kiddies, On my lap
Guess who's back with a brand new rap?
And I don't mean rap as in a new case of child molestation accusation"

12 / 15
13 / 15

"Fack" (2005)

"Now see that gerbil
Grab that tube
Shove it up my butt
Let that little rascal nibble on my asshole
Oh yeah right there, right there
Uhhh I'm cumming
Oh yeah
Fack I just came again
Ok pull it out now
Oh fuck yeah
Wait he's not out
He's still crawling around up there
Oh fack I think it's stuck
Oh but it feels so fucking good"

13 / 15
14 / 15

“Insane” (2009)

"Fuck him in the ass, suck the cum out while you're belching
Burp, belch, then go back for a second helping Can you dig what I'm sayin' man, can you smell me?
I want you to feel me like my step father felt me (oohh)"

14 / 15
15 / 15

“Campaign Speech” (2016)

"Use intercourse to settle scores
With women who have been vendettas towards men
Dickhead is forced in 'til there's shredded foreskin
Reddish torn and they're only bein' fed a portion"

15 / 15
Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Most Popular

    Photo of the day

    October 19: SZA, Khalid and Julia Are Eyeing a GRAMMY

    The GRAMMYs are just around the corner and a slew of new artists like SZAKhalid and Julia Michaels are looking to break big this year. Are Best New Artist nods in their future? Check out the new issue of Billboard to find out their chances...

    More Photos
    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Eminem accepting his GRAMMY for Best Rap Album at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York (Photo by Kevin Mazur/List

    45 of Eminem's Career-Defining Moments

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 07: P!nk performs at Target Center on January 7, 2014 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam BeNew Song

    Pink & Eminem Get 'Revenge' on New Collaboration

    Rap God

    Watch Eminem's Explosive Trump Diss At BET Hip-Hop Awards

    Rap Memories

    Eminem & Dr. Dre Created a Classic When They First Met

    Guess Who's Back

    Is Eminem's New Album Coming Soon?

    Eminem performs during rehearsals at the 2002 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)Guess Who's Back...

    Eminem Reveals How Jim Carrey Inspired 'The Eminem Show' Album

    Podcast

    'Besterday' – Ep. 26: Celebrating Eminem's Mad Genius

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Rapper Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 1News

    Eminem vs. New Zealand National Party Trial Begins

    Load More