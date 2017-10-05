After nearly two decades of owning and pushing house music to exciting places in the mainstream, Fedde Le Grande takes time to enjoy the moment he's in right now via his new single "Wonder Years."

Fuse is proud to premiere the single and video to the joyous dance anthem. Featuring singer-songwriter Adam McInnis, "Wonder Years" opens with an intimate mix of guitar and McInnis' tender vocals before the cut transforms into its euphoric climax of transformative groove synths that show a more pop-leaning side to the Dutch DJ. The accompanying video also plays well with this dichotomy, juxtaposing shots of Fedde and Adam wandering through gorgeous Norwegian countryside with ravers getting their lives made and truly taking in the moment at the DJ's set at Norway's beloved beach festival Palmesus. Listen and watch it first on Fuse.