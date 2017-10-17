Halloween hasn't even hit, but that hasn't stopped Sia, Mariah Carey and more of our favorite pop stars from getting into the Christmas spirit early. Next in line is Fifth Harmony, who just unveiled their new song from the upcoming, Christmas-themed movie The Star.
Listen below to "Can You See," a calming and uplifting electro-pop cut from the quartet that brings its inspirational message via the girls' strong vocals and slick production. Listen below:
"I hope that when people hear this song they feel the emotion behind it," 5H's Lauren Jauregui shared in an interview. "We were all just very drawn to this song."
The Star is an upcoming, animated Christmas flick about the nativity of Jesus and will hit theaters on Nov. 17. It stars Steven Yeun (as Bo the Donkey), Gina Rodriguez (as Mary), Gabriel Iglesias (as Rufus the Dog), Kelly Clarkson (as Leah the Horse), and other stars like Oprah Winfrey, Tracy Morgan, Kristin Chenoweth and Tyler Perry.
Mariah Carey, Pentatonix, Zara Larsson, A Great Big World and more contribute to the soundtrack that will be released on Oct. 27.
While you wait for the soundtrack and film, take it back to a classic 5H interview when the band was still in their X Factor days below:
User Comments