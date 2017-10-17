Halloween hasn't even hit, but that hasn't stopped Sia, Mariah Carey and more of our favorite pop stars from getting into the Christmas spirit early. Next in line is Fifth Harmony, who just unveiled their new song from the upcoming, Christmas-themed movie The Star.

Listen below to "Can You See," a calming and uplifting electro-pop cut from the quartet that brings its inspirational message via the girls' strong vocals and slick production. Listen below: