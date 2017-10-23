The Foo Fighters will take their latest No. 1 album Concrete & Gold around the world next year, including a huge spring and summer tour for North America.
Look out for a slew of outdoor performances, including Chicago's Wrigley Field and Boston's Fenway Park, along with amphitheater and arena shows starting in April and wrapping by the end of July.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Nov. 3 with a pre-sale starting Monday, Oct. 30. You can sign up for the pre-sale by following this link to join the band's newsletter.
Check out all the dates below:
April 18 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
April 19 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
April 21 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
April 22 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
April 25 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
April 26 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
April 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Georgia State Stadium
April 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
May 1 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
May 3 – Memphis, TN @ Fed Ex Forum
July 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
July 12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
July 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 16-17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 21-22 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
July 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Before the tour, watch a classic Dave Grohl interview with Fuse where the Foo Fighters frontman talked about how he always envisioned himself in a band:
