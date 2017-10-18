Frank Ocean has won the libel lawsuit that his estranged father filed against him, Law360 reports. The singer's father, Calvin Cooksey, first sued his son for defamation back in February and sought $14.5 million in damages.

The reason? It was in response to Ocean's Tumblr post last year following last summer's Orlando nightclub shooting, where the singer recalled his dad saying a homosexual slur. “I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f----t as he dragged me out a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty,” Ocean wrote. “That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn’t shock me if it wasn’t.”