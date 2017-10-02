List
Future Hispanic History Month: 6 Creators You Need to Know Now
A variety of superstar influencers and executives like Bethany Mota, Axel Alonso and Dulce Candy and many more on their way to fully securing their legacy as must-know creatives
Hometown: Merced County, California, U.S.
Why You Should Pay Attention: If you've been on YouTube this past decade, you've probably already been paying attention to Ms. Mota, one of the platform's most recognizable faces. The 21-year-old started her channel focused on fashion hauls as a way to cope and escape from bullying she experienced and what has since parlayed into nearly one billion YouTube views and more than 10 million subscribers. Mota, who is of Mexican and Portuguese descent, has always led her work with her signature upbeat and positive attitude, leading her partner with huge brands like Forever 21, J. C. Penny and even launching a clothing, perfume and accessories line at Aeropostale where she retains full creative control. While she's dipped into the music and entertainment world (recording singles and working as a reporter for Entertainment Tonight), but Mota is also using her platform for good while teaming up with National Bullying Prevention Month and being a brand ambassador for UNICEF, acting as a living example that things do get better and any bullying or hardship is temporary. —Jeff Benjamin
Hometown: Virginópolis, Brazil
Why You Should Pay Attention: Boasting nearly seven million Instagram followers and over three million Youtube subscribers, beauty/style blogger Camila Coelho has come a long way since her first tutorial upload in 2010. Now deemed Brazil’s "YouTube queen," the 29-year-old international fashion icon has taken the industry by storm: the first Brazilian to hit one million Instagram followers, cover girl for Glamour Brazil, front row seats at New York Fashion Week and jet-setting to Paris. In addition to posting weekly makeup tutorials, Coelho shares detailed accounts of her travels and latest fashion picks via her official website. Whether it's tips on achieving a flawless glow or giving her followers a peek inside Fashion Week mayhem, Coelho has dedicated her brand to empowering and inspiring women everywhere, all while slaying in a pair of J’Adior Dior heels. —Tina Xu
Hometown: San Fransisco, California, U.S.
Why You Should Pay Attention: No matter how much you loved Marvel comic books and movies growing up, you have to admit there has been an big issue when it comes to diversity. But thanks to people like Axel Alonso, the current editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, there is power to shift the face of our beloved superhero fandom. Raised in California with a Mexican mother and British father, Alonso used his admiration for comics to climb up the industry ladder and help push the culture forward. From releasing a collection of innovative hip-hop variant comic book covers to introducing Riri Williams (a teenage Black MIT student who happens to be Iron Man's successor), Alonso has created a necessary conversation in such a short time span that we'll still be discussing for years to come. He also recently unveiled the new era of the comics world—Marvel Legacy—so let's hold on to our seats as we wait to see just how much more massive the Marvel world can become. —Bianca Gracie
Hometown: Michoacán, Mexico
Why You Should Pay Attention: With more than 2.2 million subscribers and even more social-media followers, lifestyle YouTuber Dulce Candy is an undeniable force to reckoned with. Aside from creating addictive videos that feature makeup reviews, tutorials, home decorating tips, useful DIYs, Dulce (real name Dulce Candy Tejada) also doesn’t shy away from tougher topics on her channel. Tejada tackles topics like sexual health, insecurity, faith, depression and parenting. As a military veteran, Tejada has also been open about her immigration story. At just six-years-old, she crossed the border with her family to eventually settle in Southern California. When asked about the future of her YouTube channel, Tejada's said, "I don't exactly know where my life is headed next, but I do know that in two years, my channel will probably look totally different. Whatever happens, I know this: Life is too short to not fulfill your dreams." —Brooke Bunce
Hometown: Bilbao, Spain; Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Why You Should Pay Attention: With more than 10 million subscribers across his multiple channels, LuzuVlogs (real name Borja Luzuriaga Vázquez or just Luzu) is one of YouTube's most-watched Spanish-speaking creators. But don't let any language barrier keep you from checking him out! Whether it's gaming, pranks or talking about life in Los Angeles with partner Lana (who has nearly half a million subscribers herself), Luzu's content is always accessible and entertaining—check out what happens when the infamously ridiculous GloZell joins him on camera. On a constant mission to achieve his dreams and find happiness, the 32-year-old's story is inspiring from feeling locked up in his home country of Spain and settling in Los Angeles for more studying and to better pursue his love of surfing. Luzu's journey inspires us not only to follow our dreams, but do it our way. —Jeff Benjamin
Hometown: Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Why You Should Pay Attention: For longtime lovers of makeup, it gets discouraging when you can't find a beauty influencer that you cannot connect with. But Desi Perkins, one of the biggest faces in the beauty YouTube community, is helping women and men worldwide own their culture—and look beautiful while doing so. Perkins, who is of Mexican descent, currently has 2.7 million YouTube followers and 3.5 million Instagram followers despite uploading her first makeup tutorial in 2013—it's a wonder that she created such a huge and growing empire within such a short time span! While Perkins is skilled with her makeup artistry, what makes her so loved is her reliability and hilarious personality. She isn't afraid to show her insecurities, whether it be an acne breakout or the struggle of a journey to healthy hair. Perkins' talents definitely expand beyond just YouTube, as her influence has landed her successful collaborations with Quay Australian on various sunglasses lines and Dose of Colors on a makeup collection with her best friend LustreLux. There's honestly no stopping how much Perkins can accomplish within the beauty world, and she's paving the way for fellow Latinas while doing so. —Bianca Gracie
