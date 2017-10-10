For their new EP 7 for 7, GOT7 release an exciting body of work that feels apt for the cooling fall temperatures but also acts as a culmination of some of the boy band's best work.

Lead single "You Are" is brings a glitchy, electro-R&B sound to the band's emotive croons and forceful rapping for one of their most cohesive releases to date. The glitchy production recalls GOT7's most recent single "Never Ever" while the soaring chorus recalls the band's most uplifting and effortless choruses like in "Fly" and "A." Meanwhile, the melancholy-yet-hopeful feel of the track—where the guys describe feeling hopeless and worn out with a lover acting as the beautiful, clear sky they need—feels like an evolution of 2015's "If You Do."