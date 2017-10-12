Good news, Green Day fans! The guys announced they will be releasing a new compilation album appropriately called Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band. "Shout out to Colbert @Stephenathome. 20 biggest hits, 2 new songs, 1 new music vid and a partridge in a pear tree," the band captioned the cathedral-style album cover. "From God’s Favorite Band to the world’s best fans, Christmas comes early."

The 22-track compilation will feature Green Day staples like "Longview," "Basket Case," "American Idiot" and "Wake Me Up When September Ends." It also includes two new songs: "Ordinary World" with country star Miranda Lambert" and "Back In The USA." And if you're wondering why the band referenced Stephen Colbert in their announcement, it comes from a The Late Show skit where "God" appears during their "Still Breathing" performance to profess his favorite band.