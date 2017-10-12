Good news, Green Day fans! The guys announced they will be releasing a new compilation album appropriately called Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band. "Shout out to Colbert @Stephenathome. 20 biggest hits, 2 new songs, 1 new music vid and a partridge in a pear tree," the band captioned the cathedral-style album cover. "From God’s Favorite Band to the world’s best fans, Christmas comes early."
The 22-track compilation will feature Green Day staples like "Longview," "Basket Case," "American Idiot" and "Wake Me Up When September Ends." It also includes two new songs: "Ordinary World" with country star Miranda Lambert" and "Back In The USA." And if you're wondering why the band referenced Stephen Colbert in their announcement, it comes from a The Late Show skit where "God" appears during their "Still Breathing" performance to profess his favorite band.
Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band marks Green Day's second greatest hits compilation album, following 2001's International Superhits! Check out the full tracklist below to see if your favorite song was included and look out for its release on Nov. 17.
Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band Tracklist:
1. 2000 Light Years Away
2. Longview
3. Welcome To Paradise
4. Basket Case
5. When I Come Around
6. She
7. Brain Stew
8. Hitchin’ a Ride
9. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
10. Minority
11. Warning
12. American Idiot
13. Boulevard of Broken Dreams
14. Holiday
15. Wake Me Up When September Ends
16. Know Your Enemy
17. 21 Guns
18. Oh Love
19. Bang Bang
20. Still Breathing
21. Ordinary World [ft. Miranda Lambert]
22. Back In The USA
