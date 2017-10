Photo of the day

October 18: Meet the Wopsters

Hip-hop power couple Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis tied the knot with a grandiose wedding in Miami. The couple reportedly spent $1.7 million on the affair that boasted the likes of Diddy, Monica, 2 Chainz, Jhene Aiko, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Karrueche and more as guests. The wedding aired live on BET and the new Mrs. Davis shared this gorgeous couple photo the following morning.